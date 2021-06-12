Danish soccer star reportedly awake, stabilized in hospital after on-field collapse

An opening round match in the European Football Championship between Denmark and Finland in Copenhagen was suspended mid-game Saturday after Danish star Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field — without making contact with another player — and required emergency medical attention.

Information on Eriksen's condition is limited, but UEFA, European soccer's governing body, tweeted that he was taken to the hospital and stabilized, while the Danish Football Union later tweeted that he was awake and undergoing further tests. A Getty Images photo appeared to show that Eriksen was conscious while being taken off the field on a stretcher.

Following the frightening incident, many fans of the two Nordic teams remained in the stadium and joined forces to show their support for Eriksen.