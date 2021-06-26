A 'heroic' civilian who killed a Colorado gunman was fatally shot by a responding officer

A "heroic" civilian bystander who intervened in an active shooting in Colorado this week was fatally shot by a responding officer, CNN reports.

The incident took place in Arvada, Colorado, on Monday. Police were responding to a suspicious person report in Arvada's Olde Town Square when the shooting suspect, identified as Ronald Troyke, got out of his car and fatally shot one of the police officers. "The suspect then shot out the windows of nearby patrol cars before running back to his truck to retrieve his AR-15, and back towards the square," CNN reports based on the police statement.

That's when Johnny Hurley, 40, evidently confronted Troyke and killed him with his handgun. "A responding Arvada Police Officer then encountered Mr. Hurley, who was holding the suspect's AR-15," the police statement said. "The officer shot him."

"Arvada PD views Mr. Hurley's actions as heroic," the statement went on, adding that his "actions certainly saved others from serious injury or death."