Pete Davidson will head to space on Jeff Bezos' rocket next week

Pete Davidson will soon be live from space.

The Saturday Night Live star is set to travel to space on Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket, the company announced Monday. This will be the New Shepard's fourth human space flight.

Davidson will be joined on the flight by five customers: Marty Allen, former CEO of the retailer Party America; Sharon Hagle, who founded the nonprofit SpaceKids Global; Marc Hagle, CEO of the property development company Tricor International; Jim Kitchen, a teacher and entrepreneur; and George Nield, president of Commercial Space Technologies. According to Blue Origin, the passengers will be carrying postcards from students as part of a program called "Postcards to Space."

Davidson is now set to become the latest famous person to take a trip to space with Jeff Bezos' rocket company. Star Trek actor William Shatner went on the 11-minute voyage in October, which he called a "profound" experience, while Good Morning America anchor Michael Strahan went in December. After his trip, Strahan declared, "I want to go back!" Bezos himself also took a trip to space in July as part of Blue Origin's first human flight.

Page Six previously reported that Davidson was in talks with Bezos for a Blue Origin trip after he and his girlfriend Kim Kardashian had dinner with the billionaire in Los Angeles. Last year, Davidson played an astronaut on Mars in an SNL sketch — alongside Bezos' rival, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. Davidson has recently been in the news as he faces public attacks from Kanye West, Kardashian's ex-husband.

Davidson's flight, which will allow him to not share the same planet as West if only for a few minutes, is set for March 23.