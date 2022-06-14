Russia extends Brittney Griner's detention once again

Four months after she was first taken into custody, WNBA star Brittney Griner's detention in Russia has been extended yet again.

A Russian court on Tuesday extended Griner's detention until July 2, state media is reporting, according to The Associated Press. This was the third time Griner's detention has been extended. In March, it was extended until May, and it was later extended an additional month.

The news comes amid growing calls to get Griner home from Russia. She was detained at the airport in February after officials said she had cannabis vape cartridges in her suitcase. LeBron James recently joined those supporting Griner. "It is imperative that the U.S. government immediately address this human rights issue and do whatever is necessary to return Brittney home," James said.

Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, has also called for President Biden to take action, telling ESPN, "There is one person that can go get her, and that's our president. He has that power. You know, I'm just like, 'Why are we not using it? Like, urgently, use it.'" In May, the State Department officially classified Griner as being "wrongfully detained" as a presidential envoy for hostage affairs got involved.

According to ESPN, officials from the State Department met with Griner's Phoenix Mercury teammates on Monday. "There is a lot involved in getting her back home and safe," Mercury star Diana Taurasi said. "They're working relentlessly."