What to know before using a security deposit alternative service

Some renters may struggle to gather the large lump sum needed to sign a lease

Becca Stanek, The Week US's avatar
By
published

Stack of $100 bills enclosed in locks and chains
The money in a security deposit alternative is not tied up for the duration of the time you rent
(Image credit: Tim Robberts / Getty Images)

Moving into a new apartment can require putting down a lot of money up-front. One of the main costs prohibitive for many renters is the security deposit, a lump sum that the landlord will typically keep until you move out in case of any damages. But with security deposit alternative services offered by financial technology companies, renters are now getting the opportunity to bypass this requirement altogether.

While these options can be “useful in the short term because they help keep cash in your pocket,” they do carry risks, said The New York Times. And they are certainly not cost-free. Here is what to know.

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Latest Videos From
Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 