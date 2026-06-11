The cost of petrol vs. electric cars as fuel prices soar

Higher oil prices have made running an electric vehicle cheaper than a petrol car but there are other costs to consider

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electric cars
As part of the move towards EVs, the sale of new petrol and diesel cars in the UK will be banned from 2030
(Image credit: Monty Rakusen / Getty Images)

High oil prices mean drivers of petrol cars are now spending more to run their vehicle than those who have gone electric.

Analysis by The Electric Car Scheme showed the annual cost of fuelling the typical petrol car has risen to £1,353 in 2026. This is compared with £592 for an electric vehicle (EV) driver charging at home.

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Marc Shoffman, The Week UK

Marc Shoffman is an NCTJ-qualified award-winning freelance journalist, specialising in business, property and personal finance. He has a BA in multimedia journalism from Bournemouth University and a master’s in financial journalism from City University, London. His career began at FT Business trade publication Financial Adviser, during the 2008 banking crash. In 2013, he moved to MailOnline’s personal finance section This is Money, where he covered topics ranging from mortgages and pensions to investments and even a bit of Bitcoin. Since going freelance in 2016, his work has appeared in MoneyWeek, The Times, The Mail on Sunday and on the i news site. 