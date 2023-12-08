The week's best photojournalism

A Santa Claus race, a plane turned hotel, and more

Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US
Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US
A plane.

Plane wreckage turned into a hotel in San Gil, Colombia 

(Image credit: Juan Barreto /Getty Images)

A deer.

A stag in Bushy Park, London 

(Image credit: Henry Nicholls / Getty Images)

Runners.

Runners dressed as Santa Claus during the Race of the Santas in Breckenridge, Colorado

(Image credit: Jason Connolly / Getty Images)

A tree farm.

A Christmas tree farm in Saint-Bonnet-sur-Gironde, France 

(Image credit: Thibaud Moritz / Getty Images)

People marching.

People march while wearing regimental costumes near Slavkov u Brna, Czech Republic

(Image credit: Petr David Josek / AP)

A bird.

A seagull stands on a chimney during sunset in Rome

(Image credit: Tiziana Fabi / Getty Images)

A boat.

A former fisherman sits on a run-down boat in Muynak, Uzbekistan

(Image credit: Ebrahim Noroozi / AP)

Ice skating.

Figure skaters perform on the opening day of the largest skating rink in St. Petersburg, Russia 

(Image credit: Dmitri Lovetsky / AP)

A swimmer.

Swimmer Mewen Tomac competes in the LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Romania

(Image credit: Andreea Alexandru / AP)

A mountain.

An image of Santa Claus is projected across Rochers-de-Naye in the Swiss Alps 

(Image credit: Fabrice Coffrini / Getty Images)

A road.

A man crosses a road after heavy snow fall in Munich, Germany 

(Image credit: Matthias Schrader / AP)

Issa Kassissieh.

Issa Kassissieh, dressed as Santa Claus, sits on top of a camel in Jerusalem

(Image credit: Ammar Awad / Reuters )

Photography

Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US
Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US

Anahi Valenzuela has worked as an editorial assistant at The Week since 2022, where she assists with magazine content and covers the week's best photos. She started her career as a media producer at The Daily Californian and a writer for College Magazine.

