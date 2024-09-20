The week's best photos
A heartfelt call, a powerful punch, and more
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Anahi Valenzuela has worked as an editorial assistant at The Week since 2022, where she assists with magazine content and covers the week's best photos. She started her career as a media producer at The Daily Californian and a writer for College Magazine.
-
Reporter on leave over alleged RFK relationship
Speed Read New York magazine political reporter Olivia Nuzzi admitted to having a personal relationship with her subject
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Hezbollah vows revenge for Israel pager bombs
Speed Read Hassan Nasrallah said Israel will be punished for explosive attacks; meanwhile, Israel carries out more strikes
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
CNN: NC candidate said he was 'Black Nazi' on porn site
Speed Read North Carolina GOP governor nominee Mark Robinson made a series of disturbing comments on a message board
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures A pair of swans, a flooded street, and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US Published
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures A large explosion, a protesting dog, and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US Published
-
The week's best photos
A helping hand, a rare dolphin and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US Published
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures A slippery climb, hungry orangutans, and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US Published
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures A kicking festival, a feisty rhinoceros, and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US Published
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures A pond harvest, a surfing dog, and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US Published
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures A midair celebration, a powerful punch, and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US Published
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures An Olympic training session, a cleaning crustacean and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US Published