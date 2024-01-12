The week’s best photojournalism

A risky stunt, a frozen theme park, and more

Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US
Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US
published

An Epiphany tradition.

A priest splashes holy water on a man in Pietrosani, Romania

(Image credit: Andreea Alexandru )

A factory worker.

A woman makes paper lanterns at a factory in Yantai, China 

(Image credit: STR / AFP via Getty Images)

A performance stunt.

A man performs a stunt during a religious parade in Ajmer, India 

(Image credit: Himanshu Sharma / Getty Images)

Ice sculptures.

Visitors walk through the Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, China 

(Image credit: Pedro Pardo / Getty Images)

A water bottle.

A close up of a plastic water bottle in Paris 

(Image credit: Joel Saget / Getty Images)

A plane.

A plane flies over the start of the men's downhill race at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in Wengen, Switzerland 

(Image credit: Marco Bertorello / Getty Images)

Deer.

Two red deer during sunrise in Bushy Park, London 

(Image credit: Alastair Grant / AP )

A rocket.

A rocket lifts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in China

(Image credit: STR / AFP via Getty Images)

A biker.

Biker Bradley Cox competes during the Daker Rally 2024 in Saudi Arabia 

(Image credit: Patrick Hertzog / Getty Images)

Earthquake aftermath.

Police officers search for victims after an earthquake in Wajima, Japan

(Image credit: Hiro Komae / AP )

A memorial.

A man walks through the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, Germany 

(Image credit: Markus Schreiber / AP )

Pope Francis.

Pope Francis arrives at the Vatican in Rome 

(Image credit: Andrew Medichini / AP)

