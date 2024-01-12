The week’s best photojournalism
A risky stunt, a frozen theme park, and more
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Continue reading for free
We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.
Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.
Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
Anahi Valenzuela has worked as an editorial assistant at The Week since 2022, where she assists with magazine content and covers the week's best photos. She started her career as a media producer at The Daily Californian and a writer for College Magazine.
-
Woman realises she married her cousin
Tall Tales And other stories from the stranger side of life
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Crossword: January 12, 2024
The Week's daily crossword
By The Week Staff Published
-
Sudoku hard: January 12, 2024
The Week's daily hard sudoku puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
The week's best photojournalism
In Pictures A brutal fire, an elephant eating a Christmas tree, and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US Published
-
The year in photos: poignant pictures from around the world in 2023
In Pictures From rescued rabbits in Greek wildfires to Elton John's farewell set at Glastonbury
By Hollie Clemence, The Week UK Published
-
Sport's big winners of 2023 – in pictures
In Pictures Man City, Novak Djokovic and Simone Biles celebrate huge success this year
By Mike Starling, The Week UK Published
-
The week's best photojournalism
In Pictures A volcanic eruption, prison geese, and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US Published
-
The week's best photojournalism
In Pictures A resting heron, a smoke bomb protest, and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US Published
-
The week's best photojournalism
In Pictures A Santa Claus race, a plane turned hotel, and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US Published
-
The week’s best photojournalism
In Pictures A Thanksgiving parade, an erupting volcano, and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US Published
-
The week’s best photojournalism
In Pictures An ancient religious festival, a fiery disruption, and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US Published