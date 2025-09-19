The week’s best photos

A new world record, a rescued toucan, and more

Mexico&#039;s President Claudia Sheinbaum

Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum performs El Grito de Independencia (The Cry of Independence) at a celebration in Mexico City

(Image credit: Yuri Cortez / Getty Images)

Armand Duplantis

Sweden’s Armand Duplantis breaks the pole vault world record during the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan

(Image credit: Louise Delmotte / AP)

Women in traditional clothing in India

Hindu women dressed in traditional clothing perform a traditional garba dance ahead of the Navaratri festival in Ahmedabad, India

(Image credit: Ajit Solanki / AP)

A toucan bird

A toco toucan is placed inside a cage during a massive police operation to counter wildlife trafficking in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

(Image credit: Pablo Porciuncula / Getty Images)

A protester lights a flare during a street demonstration in Marseille

A protester lights a flare during a nationwide strike against the French government's draft budget in Marseille

(Image credit: Miguel Medina / AFP / Getty Images)

A dancer

An Aboriginal dancer performs during an anti-racism protest in Melbourne, Australia

(Image credit: William West / Getty Images)

An opera dancer

A Chinese opera dancer waits backstage before a performance in North Sumatra, Indonesia

(Image credit: YT Hariono / Getty Images)

A pile of helmets

A man walks through a pile of motorcycle helmets thrown in protest against government transport policies in Bogotá, Colombia

(Image credit: Luis Acosta / Getty Images)

King Charles III and Donald Trump

King Charles III and US President Donald Trump meet with a Coldstream Guardsman in Windsor, England

(Image credit: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / Getty Images)

People wearing masks

A crowd of students wear Narendra Modi masks to celebrate the Indian prime minister's 75th birthday, in Chandigarh, India

(Image credit: AFP / Getty Images)

A security guard

A security guard closes the front gate of the Nakhu prison in Kathmandu, Nepal

(Image credit: Arun Sankar / Getty Images)

Marco Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks to the press in Tel Aviv, Israel

(Image credit: Nathan Howard / Getty Images)

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Anahi Valenzuela has worked as an editorial assistant at The Week since 2022, where she assists with magazine content and covers the week's best photos. She started her career as a media producer at The Daily Californian and a writer for College Magazine.

