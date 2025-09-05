The week's best photos

A quick escape, an underground classroom, and more

Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US's avatar
By
published

Finger wrestling

Two men compete in the 70th Bavarian finger wrestling championship in Mittenwald, Germany

(Image credit: Michaela Stache / Getty Images)

Monkeys

PETA activists dressed as prisoners stage a protest outside the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Hong Kong

(Image credit: Peter Parks / AFP / Getty Images)

A person blows into a conch shell

A costumed figure blows into a conch shell during the 55th National Chicano Moratorium in Los Angeles

(Image credit: David Swanson / Getty Images)

Children sit at their desks

Children attend classes in the basement of a building in Bobryk, Ukraine

(Image credit: Evgeniy Maloletka / AP)

A van

A family evacuate from Gaza City ahead of Israel's planned military offensive

(Image credit: Eyad Baba / Getty Images)

A parade

A crowd cheers as soldiers march during Vietnam's 80th National Day celebrations in Hanoi

(Image credit:  An Pham / Getty Images)

A firefighter at a protest in Madrid.

A firefighter joins fellow members of Madrid's forestry brigades at a rally outside the Finance Ministry in Spain

(Image credit: Ricardo Rubio / Europa Press News / Getty Images)

A boxing robot

A robot boxes against the CEO of bionics company Psyonic in Olympia, Greece

(Image credit: Thanassis Stavrakis / AP)

Fireball Festival

A reveler wears a mask during the Fireball Festival in Nejapa, El Salvador

(Image credit: Marvin Recinos / Getty Images)

Beekeepers

Beekeepers take a break after loading beehives onto a pickup truck in Morocco's Atlas Mountains

(Image credit: Abdel Majid Bziouat / Getty Images)

A flooded neighborhood

A resident relocates his belongings after the Yamuna River was flooded by rain in New Delhi, India

(Image credit: Manish Swarup / Getty Images)

A train crash

People gather at the sight of the Gloria funicular line wreckage in Lisbon, Portugal

(Image credit: Patricia De Melo Moreira / Getty Images)

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US
Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US

Anahi Valenzuela has worked as an editorial assistant at The Week since 2022, where she assists with magazine content and covers the week's best photos. She started her career as a media producer at The Daily Californian and a writer for College Magazine.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸