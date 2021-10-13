Beware the politics of inflation

Inflation is here, and it's sticking around.

That appears to be the message from Wednesday's news that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 5.4 percent in September on a year-on-year basis. That's significantly higher than the Federal Reserve's target of 2 percent and somewhat higher than what analysts were expecting. Then there was the nearly simultaneous announcement that Social Security benefits in 2022 will be increased by 5.9 percent, the biggest cost-of-living adjustment in four decades.

It's not a coincidence that four decades ago was the last time the United States suffered from persistent high inflation. Not that prices are rising as quickly now as they were then, at least at an aggregate level. But on a range of household items — gasoline, used and rental cars, hotels, bacon, beef, pork, eggs, TVs, kids' shoes, furniture — prices are going up at double-digit levels. For the past several months, the conventional wisdom has been that recent price spikes were a function of pandemic-related supply-chain disruptions that should soon be resolved. That might still be true, though everything comes down to what "soon" turns out to mean.

Until we get there, politicians — and especially the Democrats who control the White House and both houses of Congress — will need to adjust to the precarious politics of an inflationary economy. It's been a long time since anyone has needed to do that, and younger pols have no experience of it at all.

When inflation is running high, everyone feels like they're losing ground, growing poorer from week to week and month to month. And unlike with slow growth or lagging job creation, the answer isn't more government spending. In fact, pumping more money into the economy can make things worse. (For that reason, the CPI news is likely to make it more difficult for the reconciliation package currently languishing in Congress to pass in anything like its originally proposed size of $3.5 trillion.)