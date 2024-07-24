Bob Menendez to resign after corruption conviction

The New Jersey senator submitted to resignation pressure following charges of federal bribery and corruption

Senator Robert Menendez, a Democrat from New Jersey, center, exits federal court in New York
Menendez will be sentenced in October and could face lengthy prison time
(Image credit: Yuki Iwamura / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
What happened

A week after he was convicted of 16 federal corruption charges, New Jersey Democratic Sen. Robert Menendez announced Tuesday that he would resign from the Senate seat that he has held since 2006, effective as of Aug. 20. 

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

