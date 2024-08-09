Carlos Puigdemont: Catalan separatist evades police manhunt

Two Catalan police officers arrested on suspicion of helping wanted separatist leader escape after surprise appearance at Barcelona rally

Puigdemont addresses supporters on a stage beside the Arc de Triomf monument, just outside the Ciutadella park where the Catalan parliament is located
Puigdemont addresses supporters on Thursday at the Arc de Triomf monument, just outside the Ciutadella park where the Catalan parliament is located
(Image credit: Paco Freire / SOPA Images / LightRocket / Getty Images)
in speed read

Spanish authorities are reeling after wanted Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont was able to address a rally in Barcelona, despite a massive security operation designed to intercept him.

The founder of the Together for Catalonia party and one-time president of Catalonia returned from exile to address supporters in Barcelona – before disappearing into the crowd in a "stunt of which Houdini would have been proud", said Politico.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Catalonia Independence Speed Read Barcelona
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Rebecca Messina, The Week UK

Rebecca Messina is the deputy editor of The Week's UK digital team. She first joined The Week in 2015 as an editorial assistant, later becoming a staff writer and then deputy news editor, and was also a founding panellist on "The Week Unwrapped" podcast. In 2019, she became digital editor on lifestyle magazines in Bristol, in which role she oversaw the launch of interiors website YourHomeStyle.uk, before returning to The Week in 2024.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸