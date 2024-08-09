Carlos Puigdemont: Catalan separatist evades police manhunt
Two Catalan police officers arrested on suspicion of helping wanted separatist leader escape after surprise appearance at Barcelona rally
Spanish authorities are reeling after wanted Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont was able to address a rally in Barcelona, despite a massive security operation designed to intercept him.
The founder of the Together for Catalonia party and one-time president of Catalonia returned from exile to address supporters in Barcelona – before disappearing into the crowd in a "stunt of which Houdini would have been proud", said Politico.
Puigdemont has been based in Brussels since 2017 after fleeing charges related to organising Catalonia's unauthorised independence referendum. On Wednesday, he announced his intention to return to the regional parliament in Barcelona for the investiture of the new Catalan president the following day.
Police set up roadblocks around Ciutadella park, where the parliament is located, sealed off all but one entrance to the building, and even searched its sewers in an attempt to prevent an appearance.
Nonetheless, Puigdemont emerged to address thousands of pro-independence supporters at a rally near the parliament, in which he said: "Let us be clear, holding a referendum is not and will never be a crime."
"We don't have the right to give in, the right to self-determination belongs to the people. Catalonia must be allowed to decide its future."
As he then proceeded towards the parliament building, "surrounded by a ring of prominent separatist lawmakers and die-hard supporters", Puigdemont "abruptly vanished" into the crowd, said Politico.
Despite a huge police manhunt to intercept him, including setting up checkpoints at all major roads out of Barcelona and deploying officers to railway stations and airports across Catalonia, Puigdemont was able to evade capture.
"After a tumultuous 24 hours on the run, Mr Puigdemont is now back in Belgium," the BBC reported, citing Together for Catalonia secretary general Jordi Turull.
On Thursday afternoon, a member of Catalonia's autonomous police force was arrested on suspicion of providing the vehicle used in the escape. A second serving officer has also reportedly been taken into custody on suspicion of assisting Puigdemont's escape, with more arrests said to be in the pipeline.
A judge on Spain's Supreme Court, Pablo Llarena, has ordered reports from the Catalan police and the interior ministry to "understand the factors that led to the 'failure' of the operation", Catalan News reported.
