'Claiming 'I'm a Celeb' viewers can't see through Nigel Farage is patronising'

Nigel Farage wants people to see the 'real him' in the jungle. Surely we've seen more than enough already

Marina Hyde in The Guardian

Nigel Farage "is a harder nut to crack than most reality contestants, as he has essentially been on transmit since the 1990s", writes Marina Hyde in The Guardian. But "the criticism ITV has drawn for even booking Farage is absurd". Hyde "can't think of anything more patronising than the tacit implication that while the person decrying ITV sees through Farage all too well, the idiots who watch these kinds of shows don't".

New Zealand's smoking ban u-turn is bad news for Rishi Sunak

Kate Andrews in The Spectator

New Zealand's scrapping of a planned "generational" smoking ban is "a good day for liberty – and a bad day for Rishi Sunak", writes Kate Andrews for The Spectator. The Tory leader's government is now "all on its own" in pursuing a "crackdown" on cigarette sales to younger people. And that is "never the position government wants to find itself in: acting as the illiberal outlier".

Napoleon is failed Anglo propaganda

Francois Valentin for UnHerd

The alliance of Ridley Scott and the subject matter of Napoleon "promised a triumph", writes Francois Valentin for UnHerd. But "sadly, it delivered a dud". The famed director "was provided with some of the richest source material in history and managed to suck all the grandeur from it". The result is a film "that will ultimately be forgotten, unlike its source material".

The key to my success? My lifelong insecurity

Giuseppe Dell'Anno for the i news site

"Is it really that terrible to be your own worst critic?" asks 2021 Great British Bake Off winner Giuseppe Dell'Anno on the i news site. He is "fairly certain that I would not be where I am today if it was not so enormously difficult for me to be satisfied with my achievements". No, leave it to others to "pat their own backs and kiss their own biceps: self-confidence is overrated".

