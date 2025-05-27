Courts try to check administration on deportations

The Supreme Court will allow the Trump administration to end protected status for Venezuelans, but blocks deportations under the Alien Enemies Act

People join together to support a resolution in favor of reinstating temporary protected status for Venezuelans
"It was not a close call: The government's attempt to disappear migrants to a foreign black site is egregiously unconstitutional."
(Image credit: Joe Raedle / Getty Images)
By
published

What happened

The Supreme Court gave the Trump administration a win this week and a loss last week, allowing it to revoke, for now, protected status for Venezuelan migrants but preventing it from deporting dozens of men held in Texas under the Alien Enemies Act. A judge had earlier halted the administration's attempt to cancel the Biden-era extension of Temporary Protected Status for almost 350,000 Venezuelans; the Supreme Court has now lifted that injunction while an appeals court reviews the case. In a separate 7-2 ruling, though, the justices extended a pause on the Texas deportations and sent the case to an appeals court. That ruling criticized the government's efforts to quickly remove the men, mostly Venezuelans the administration alleges are gang members, without allowing them time to contest their deportations in court. The ruling didn't address whether the use of the Alien Enemies Act is legal.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸