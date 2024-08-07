Eluned Morgan: Wales' 'colourful' new first minister

'Steeped in politics' from an early age, vibrant politician has promised that 'grey suits are out'

Eluned Morgan
As Wales' first female first minister, Morgan takes on a 'difficult' role
(Image credit: Matthew Horwood / Getty Images)
By
published
in why everyone's talking about

Eluned Morgan will be Wales' next first minister after winning the votes of 28 Senedd members in a vote in the Welsh Parliament.

The Senedd was recalled from its summer break to nominate her, after Vaughan Gething resigned. She will become Wales' first female first minister, 25 years after the post was created.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Wales Vaughan Gething Covid-19 Labour Cardiff Margaret Thatcher In The Spotlight
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸