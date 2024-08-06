US base in Iraq hit amid rising Mideast tensions
A rocket attack at an Iraqi military base injured U.S. troops
What happened
A base housing U.S. and allied military personnel in western Iraq was hit Monday by a suspected rocket attack that injured several American personnel, U.S. officials said. At least five troops and contractors were injured, one seriously, when two rockets landed inside al-Asad air base, Reuters said, citing initial estimates.
Who said what
President Joe Biden said he and Vice President Kamala Harris met with national security advisers and discussed developments in the Middle East and steps to "respond to any attack against our personnel in a manner and place of our choosing."
Monday's attack "comes at a fraught time in the region, as U.S. and Israeli officials brace for Iran's promised response" to the assassinations of top Hamas and Hezbollah leaders, The Washington Post said. But it's not clear if the al-Asad strike was part of that response or a "continuation of ongoing efforts by the Iran-backed groups in Iraq to target U.S. forces," The New York Times said. After Iran-backed militants targeted the same base in mid-July, the U.S. bombed a small drone factory near Bagdad last week, killing three Iraqi fighters and a Houthi commander visiting from Yemen.
What next?
The U.S. and Iraq are in discussions on drawing down the 2,500 U.S. troops stationed in the country.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
'It's a perilous moment for fertility in the US'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
Bangladesh army steps in as PM quits, flees protests
Speed Read Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned amid escalating protests that left hundreds dead
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Tim Walz, the Midwestern governor running to be America's next vice president
In the Spotlight Walz has been the governor of Minnesota since 2019 and maintains high approval ratings in the state
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Bangladesh army steps in as PM quits, flees protests
Speed Read Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned amid escalating protests that left hundreds dead
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Taking away the car keys
Opinion Getting old demands acceptance of necessary losses
By William Falk Published
-
RFK Jr. says he dumped dead bear in Central Park
Speed Read The independent presidential candidate told Roseanne Barr he was behind an incident that puzzled New Yorkers in 2014
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
UK's Starmer slams 'far-right thuggery' at riots
Speed Read The anti-immigrant violence was spurred by false rumors that the suspect in the Southport knife attack was an immigrant
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Harris meets with VP finalists as decision looms
Speed Read Kamala's chemistry tests included candidates Josh Shapiro, Mark Kelly and Tim Walz
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
'He responded with cynicism and demagoguery'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Large Sudan displaced people camp 'in famine'
Speed Read Global hunger experts have made an official declaration of famine for more than half a million people in North Darfur
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
-
The battle over Supreme Court term limits
Talking Points President Biden's proposed reform meets GOP backlash
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published