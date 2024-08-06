US base in Iraq hit amid rising Mideast tensions

A rocket attack at an Iraqi military base injured U.S. troops

U.S. military personnel clean up at al-Asad air base in western Iraq
At least five troops and contractors were injured when two rockets landed inside al-Asad air base
(Image credit: Ayman Henna / AFP via Getty Images)
What happened

A base housing U.S. and allied military personnel in western Iraq was hit Monday by a suspected rocket attack that injured several American personnel, U.S. officials said. At least five troops and contractors were injured, one seriously, when two rockets landed inside al-Asad air base, Reuters said, citing initial estimates.

Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
