Is Britain about to 'boil over'?

A message shared across far-right groups listed more than 30 potential targets for violence in the UK today

Sunderland riot
Far-right groups have rioted in dozens of towns and cities in the UK in the wake of the murder of three children in Southport
The UK is braced for more violence and disorder today with riots being planned by far-right groups in more than 30 locations across the country.

Thousands of extra riot police have been put on standby after a message shared across far-right groups listed more than 30 potential targets for violence today, including "immigration centres, law offices specialising in helping migrants, and refugee shelters", said the Financial Times. The Home Office circulated the list of 36 sites in danger of attack to police forces "after identifying residential houses among the locations", said the paper. 

Sorcha Bradley

 Sorcha Bradley is a writer at The Week and a regular on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. She worked at The Week magazine for a year and a half before taking up her current role with the digital team, where she mostly covers UK current affairs and politics. Before joining The Week, Sorcha worked at slow-news start-up Tortoise Media. She has also written for Sky News, The Sunday Times, the London Evening Standard and Grazia magazine, among other publications. She has a master’s in newspaper journalism from City, University of London, where she specialised in political journalism.

