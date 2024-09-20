Hezbollah vows revenge for Israel pager bombs

Hassan Nasrallah said Israel will be punished for explosive attacks; meanwhile, Israel carries out more strikes

Men in Lebanon watch Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on TV
(Image credit: Fadel Itani / NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said yesterday that Israel's detonation of thousands of sabotaged pagers and walkie-talkies this week "crossed all boundaries and red lines" and the country would "face a severe and fair punishment." As Nasrallah's speech was broadcast from an undisclosed location, Israeli fighter jets flew low over Beirut. Last night, Israeli jets carried out more than 70 airstrikes in Lebanon, purportedly targeting about 100 Hezbollah rocket launchers.

Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

