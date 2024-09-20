Hezbollah vows revenge for Israel pager bombs
Hassan Nasrallah said Israel will be punished for explosive attacks; meanwhile, Israel carries out more strikes
What happened
Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said yesterday that Israel's detonation of thousands of sabotaged pagers and walkie-talkies this week "crossed all boundaries and red lines" and the country would "face a severe and fair punishment." As Nasrallah's speech was broadcast from an undisclosed location, Israeli fighter jets flew low over Beirut. Last night, Israeli jets carried out more than 70 airstrikes in Lebanon, purportedly targeting about 100 Hezbollah rocket launchers.
Who said what
The exploding handheld devices, which killed at least 37 people and wounded thousands, were a "huge and severe blow" to Hezbollah, Nasrallah said. But the attack, which could be considered "war crimes or a declaration of war," won't stop the militant group's rockets into northern Israel. He reiterated the attacks would stop when Israel ceased attacking Gaza.
The pager bombs "humiliated" Hezbollah, "piercing its reputation as one of Israel's most sophisticated foes," The New York Times said. But a forceful retaliation could "ignite a wider escalation" as many of the group's fighters lost hands and eyesight in the explosions. In this "new phase of the war," military action will ensure Israelis can return to their homes near the Lebanon border, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said. "As time goes by, Hezbollah will pay an increasing price."
What next?
The escalating attacks were a "blow to President Joe Biden's beleaguered efforts" to get a Gaza ceasefire, The Washington Post said. As the U.S. and its European allies urged Israel and Hezbollah to cool their fight, "Washington's grip on the crisis appears more tenuous than ever."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
CNN: NC candidate said he was 'Black Nazi' on porn site
Speed Read North Carolina GOP governor nominee Mark Robinson made a series of disturbing comments on a message board
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - September 20, 2024
Cartoons Friday's cartoons - measured response, the alligator in the room, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Middle East crisis: is there really a diplomatic path forward?
Today's Big Question Recent escalation between Israel and Hezbollah might have dented US influence in the conflict
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
CNN: NC candidate said he was 'Black Nazi' on porn site
Speed Read North Carolina GOP governor nominee Mark Robinson made a series of disturbing comments on a message board
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Lebanon hit again with exploding devices
Speed Read 20 people were killed and over 450 injured after Hezbollah-issued walkie-talkies detonated in second attack attributed to Israel
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Teamsters decline to endorse Trump or Harris
Speed Read The 1.3-million-member labor union broke three decades of precedent by choosing not to endorse a candidate
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Arizona official sues to bar 100K from local voting
Speed Read A large number of residents who have not submitted citizenship documents might be prevented from voting in the battleground state's elections
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Hezbollah hit with exploding pagers, blames Israel
Speed Read At least 11 people in Lebanon were killed, and 2,800 others were wounded
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-