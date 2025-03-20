Jeanette Vizguerra: a high-profile activist and the latest casualty of the immigration crackdown

Famous for hiding out in churches to avoid deportation, the activist has been thrust back into the limelight following her arrest

Jeanette Vizguerra sitting in front of a church&#039;s stained glass window
Vizguerra avoided deportation for years before her recent detention in Colorado
(Image credit: Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images / Getty Images)
Theara Coleman, The Week US's avatar
By
published

Mexican immigration activist Jeanette Vizguerra earned a spot as one of 2017's most influential people after resisting deportation during President Donald Trump's first administration. Her recent detention by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is causing a stir among Colorado politicians and activists.

Vizguerra is one of several high-profile arrests to come out of Trump's immigration crackdown. Last week, a Brown University professor was deported after Homeland Security officials alleged she attended the funeral of a Hezbollah leader in Lebanon. Earlier this month, Mahmoud Khalil, a legal permanent resident who led campus protests at Columbia University against Israel's actions in Gaza, was detained by immigration agents.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸