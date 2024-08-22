Why Kamala Harris is downplaying her gender

A shift from Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about Florida’s new 6-week abortion ban in May 2024
(Image credit: Joe Raedle / Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US
By
published

Kamala Harris could well be the first woman president, but she's not making a big deal about it. Instead, "she's letting that fact speak for itself," said Politico. That marks a shift from Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign, which emphasized the history-making nature of her presidential bid — and which Clinton lost to Donald Trump. Harris, who is also facing Trump, is betting that voters are ready to vote for a woman "but care far more about her record and platform." 

Harris is "avoiding the sexist traps that snared Hillary Clinton," Susan Milligan said at The New Republic. The electorate has grown more used to women in power over the last decade — there are twice as many female governors now — but "much of it is the candidate herself." Harris has managed to demonstrate authority "without appearing too aggressive." That's a tricky balancing act for female candidates. "You have to show strength," Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said, "and you also have to show compassion, empathy, and kindness."



Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

