'Coach Walz,' Oprah top DNC's third night

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz ceremonially accepted the Democratic vice-presidential nomination

Gov. Tim Walz addresses DNC
"It's the fourth quarter, we're down a field goal, but we're on the offense and we've got the ball" and the "right team."
(Image credit: Hannah Beier / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz ceremonially accepted the Democratic vice-presidential nomination Wednesday night, capping the third day of the Democratic National Convention. "Coach Walz," as thousands of signs read, was preceded by Oprah Winfrey, whose political convention debut had been a closely held secret. Former President Bill Clinton was among the night's other speakers. 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Speed Read Tim Walz Democratic National Convention Oprah Winfrey
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸