'Coach Walz,' Oprah top DNC's third night
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz ceremonially accepted the Democratic vice-presidential nomination
What happened
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz ceremonially accepted the Democratic vice-presidential nomination Wednesday night, capping the third day of the Democratic National Convention. "Coach Walz," as thousands of signs read, was preceded by Oprah Winfrey, whose political convention debut had been a closely held secret. Former President Bill Clinton was among the night's other speakers.
Who said what
Winfrey has "often shied away from overt political activity," so it was quite a coup for Kamala Harris to get the "Oprah seal of approval" at her convention, The New York Times said. Americans may have "lost trust in many institutions," but her "celebrity has the ability to transcend politics." As a "registered independent," Winfrey said, "I'm calling on all you independents and all you undecided" to reject the other candidate's "ridiculous tweets and lies and foolery" and elect Harris.
"Above all, it was Tim Walz's time in the spotlight," Politico said. "Still introducing himself to much of the country," he talked about his time as a teacher, hunter, National Guardsman, congressman and governor, but "by the end of it, Walz was fully in coach mode."
"I haven't given a lot of speeches like this but I've given a lot of pep talks," Walz said. "It's the fourth quarter, we're down a field goal, but we're on the offense and we've got the ball" and the "right team."
Donald Trump, who has been trying to draw attention from the DNC with daily events this week, told a rally in North Carolina that while his advisers urge him to "please stick to policy" and "don't get personal," the Democrats are "getting personal all night long." He called Harris "stupid" and former President Barack Obama "nasty."
What next?
The "four-day party extravaganza," the BBC said, will culminate with Harris' acceptance speech Thursday night.
