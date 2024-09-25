Suspect charged with trying to assassinate Trump

A federal grand jury in Miami indicted Ryan Routh

Ryan Routh before alleged Donald Trump assassination attempt
Attempting to assassinate a major presidential candidate is punishable with up to life in prison
Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

A federal grand jury in Miami Tuesday indicted Ryan Routh, accused of stalking Donald Trump and pointing a loaded rifle toward where he was golfing, on an attempted assassination charge. The upgraded five-count indictment also accused Routh of assaulting a federal officer and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime. Federal prosecutors initially detained him on two weapons counts as they prepared these more serious charges.

