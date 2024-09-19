Teamsters decline to endorse Trump or Harris

The 1.3-million-member labor union broke three decades of precedent by choosing not to endorse a candidate

Teamsters President Sean O&#039;Brien
Neither candidate made "serious commitments to our union to ensure the interests of working people are always put before Big Business," said Teamsters President Sean O'Brien
(Image credit: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

What happened

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters broke three decades of precedent on Wednesday, announcing that the 1.3-million-member labor union would not endorse Kamala Harris or Donald Trump this election. Fourteen Teamster board members voted against endorsing, three wanted to endorse Harris and none favored backing Trump. But surveys the union released on Wednesday showed members backing Trump over Harris nearly two-to-one.

