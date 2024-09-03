Harris, Biden campaign together at union rally

What happened

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke to labor groups in Michigan and Pennsylvania yesterday while her running mate, Tim Walz, rallied with union workers in the third "Blue Wall" state, Wisconsin. Harris and President Joe Biden appeared together at a Labor Day rally in Pittsburgh, their first joint event since Biden dropped out of the race.

Who said what

Harris, who spoke after Biden in a packed Pittsburgh union hall, said she was "so proud" to be in "the most pro-union administration in America's history." She said she agreed with Biden that "U.S. Steel should remain American-owned and American-operated," not sold to Japan's Nippon Steel. Biden said Harris would be a "historic pro-union president."



Harris has been "one of Biden's chief validators," The Associated Press said, and now she "looks to lean on Biden — a native of Scranton, Pennsylvania — to help win the potentially decisive state." Biden "remains an unpopular president," but many voters in Pennsylvania "still view him as 'Union Joe,'" Politico said.

What next?

Labor Day traditionally kicks off the final sprint to Election Day, but now it's also the "beginning of voting season, as the first mail ballots go out to voters in North Carolina this week," The Washington Post said. Donald Trump — who held no events on Labor Day — is "approaching the final nine weeks" of the campaign as a "race to drag Kamala Harris down" toward his level of unpopularity.