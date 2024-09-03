Harris, Biden campaign together at union rally

The sitting president and Democratic presidential nominee joined forces in battleground state Pennsylvania

Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden rally in Pittsburgh
Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden at a Labor Day rally in Pittsburgh
(Image credit: Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke to labor groups in Michigan and Pennsylvania yesterday while her running mate, Tim Walz, rallied with union workers in the third "Blue Wall" state, Wisconsin. Harris and President Joe Biden appeared together at a Labor Day rally in Pittsburgh, their first joint event since Biden dropped out of the race.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Speed Read Pennsylvania Unions 2024 Presidential Election Kamala Harris Joe Biden
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸