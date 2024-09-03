Harris, Biden campaign together at union rally
The sitting president and Democratic presidential nominee joined forces in battleground state Pennsylvania
What happened
Vice President Kamala Harris spoke to labor groups in Michigan and Pennsylvania yesterday while her running mate, Tim Walz, rallied with union workers in the third "Blue Wall" state, Wisconsin. Harris and President Joe Biden appeared together at a Labor Day rally in Pittsburgh, their first joint event since Biden dropped out of the race.
Who said what
Harris, who spoke after Biden in a packed Pittsburgh union hall, said she was "so proud" to be in "the most pro-union administration in America's history." She said she agreed with Biden that "U.S. Steel should remain American-owned and American-operated," not sold to Japan's Nippon Steel. Biden said Harris would be a "historic pro-union president."
Harris has been "one of Biden's chief validators," The Associated Press said, and now she "looks to lean on Biden — a native of Scranton, Pennsylvania — to help win the potentially decisive state." Biden "remains an unpopular president," but many voters in Pennsylvania "still view him as 'Union Joe,'" Politico said.
What next?
Labor Day traditionally kicks off the final sprint to Election Day, but now it's also the "beginning of voting season, as the first mail ballots go out to voters in North Carolina this week," The Washington Post said. Donald Trump — who held no events on Labor Day — is "approaching the final nine weeks" of the campaign as a "race to drag Kamala Harris down" toward his level of unpopularity.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Israel mourns slain hostages, protests Netanyahu
Speed Read Hundreds of thousands of Israelis took to the streets to demand a Gaza hostage release
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - September 3, 2024
Cartoons Tuesday's cartoons - fields of green, calendars of anxiety, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Bad Ischl: discover the sleepy salt-mining town's cultural side
The Week Recommends Explore this Austrian town, the first rural Alpine destination to be crowned a European Capital of Culture
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Israel mourns slain hostages, protests Netanyahu
Speed Read Hundreds of thousands of Israelis took to the streets to demand a Gaza hostage release
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
'Fury' as UK suspends some arms sales to Israel
Speed Read Netanyahu condemns Foreign Office's 'shameful' decision to partially restrict weapons exports
By Kaye O'Doherty Published
-
Harris claims steadfast values in CNN interview
Speed Read This was Harris' first major television interview since she became the Democratic presidential nominee
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Is taunting Trump the key to Harris' campaign?
Today's Big Question Democrats embrace mockery instead of menace
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Vance says Harris 'can go to hell' amid cemetery dispute
Speed Read The Republican vice presidential nominee criticized Kamala Harris for her handling of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
'The fate of the moonshot is inextricably tied to Boeing's performance'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Israel rescues unguarded hostage in Gaza tunnel
Speed Read Qaid Farhan Alkadi, 52, was rescued by Israeli forces after 326 days of captivity
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Trump hit with revised charges, cemetery complaint
Speed Read The indictment updates reflect a recent Supreme Court decision about presidential immunity
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published