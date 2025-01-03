Ukraine and Syria: a budding new friendship

Why Zelenskyy's government is rapidly building ties with Russia's former ally in the Middle East

Ukraine&#039;s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha meets Syria&#039;s new Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani in Damascus
'Raw power play': Ukraine is asserting itself on the world stage with its support for the new Syrian administration
(Image credit: Getty Images / Ali Haj Suleiman)
By
published

Ukraine has pledged its support for the interim government in Syria after Kyiv's foreign minister met with his new Syrian counterpart during a visit to Damascus.

The talks between Ukraine's Andrii Sybiha and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani (pictured at their press conference, above), signal a shift in relations between the two nations who have each had momentous, if very different, interactions with Moscow in recent years.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

