US mulls letting Ukraine hit targets in Russia

Biden is under pressure to join NATO allies in allowing Ukraine to strike inside Russia using US weapons

Ukraine fires U.S.-provided HIMARS at Russian target
Kyiv's "right to self-defense includes hitting legitimate targets outside Ukraine"
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

The Biden administration is considering urgent requests to allow Ukraine to use U.S.-provided weapons to strike targets inside Russia, especially sites near Ukraine's northeast border that Russia uses to rain missiles and aerial bombs on Kharkiv and the troops defending it.

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

