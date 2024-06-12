Will voter apathy and low turnout blight the election?

Belief that result is 'foregone conclusion', or that politicians can't be trusted, could exacerbate long-term turnout decline

Illustration of a tumbleweed rolling past a ballot box
About 20% of people have already decided not to vote in the upcoming election, according to a survey by Techne for Independent Media
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published

With poll after poll predicting a Labour landslide, inequality rising and trust in politics at a record low, commentators believe that long-term decline in voter turnout may peak at the general election.

With just a month to go, 20% of people have already decided not to vote, according to a survey of 1,645 voting-age Britons by Techne for Independent Media. Apathy is "particularly high among young voters", said The Independent. They believe their problems "have not been addressed by the major parties".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Today's Big Question General Election Labour Conservative Party Uk News
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸