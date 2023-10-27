This week’s question: A German couple who wanted the "ultimate" American wedding tied the knot at a Michigan McDonald’s, flying in 23 guests from Munich for the event. In seven words or fewer, come up with an advertising slogan that McDonald’s could use to persuade more foreign couples to get hitched under the golden arches.

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: AI novel

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "McDonald’s marriage" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Oct. 31. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Nov. 10 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Nov. 3. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.