Quiz of The Week: 1 - 7 June
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
The two men vying to be the UK's next prime minister went head-to-head this week in a TV debate widely seen as a scrappy and ill-tempered encounter.
Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, Joe Biden had troubles closer to home as his son Hunter became the first child of a US president to face a criminal trial.
And now, find out how closely you’ve been paying attention to the latest news and other global events by putting your knowledge to the test with our Quiz of The Week.
1. Whose arrival caused 250 miles of traffic jams around Paris on Thursday morning?
- Taylor Swift
- Lionel Messi
- Joe Biden
- Pope Francis
2. The US Food and Drug Administration rejected which drug to treat PTSD?
- Marijuana
- Cocaine
- Ecstasy
- Magic mushrooms
3. Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet constellation is alleged to have impacted Indigenous people in which remote area?
- The Amazon
- The Sahara
- The Himalayas
- The Australian Outback
4. Which volcano this week erupted in Hawaii?
- Kīlauea
- Diamond Head
- Hualālai
- Kohala
5. Which country elected Claudia Sheinbaum as its first ever female president?
- South Africa
- Mexico
- Belgium
- Lithuania
6. The CFO of which US right-wing news organisation was arrested this week and charged with money laundering?
- The Daily Wire
- The Epoch Times
- The New York Post
- The Washington Free Beacon
7. Which fast-fashion giant is reportedly preparing to float on the London Stock Exchange?
- Shein
- Boohoo
- ASOS
- Primark
8. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP party won how many seats in India's latest elections?
- 276
- 251
- 240
- 222
9. A new investigation revealed the extent of unauthorised pilgrimage tourism to which religious site?
- The Vatican
- Mecca
- The Western Wall
- Lourdes
10. How many national titles has US gymnast Simone Biles won?
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 11
1. Joe Biden
The US president and First Lady Jill Biden touched down in Paris on Thursday morning on their way to the D-Day 80th anniversary commemorations in Normandy. Large portions of the city's Périphérique ring road were closed to accommodate the presidential convoy, bringing the capital to rush-hour standstill.
2. Ecstasy
Despite recognising MDMA's potential, FDA panel members were concerned about research gaps and abuse risks, resulting in their 9-2 decision against approving the psychedelic drug for treating PTSD.
3. The Amazon
Nine months after the region went online, Marubo elders have restricted internet access to mornings, evenings and Sundays, amid concerns that "lazy" youngsters prefer scrolling on their phones to hunting for sustenance. Find out more on this week's episode of The Week Unwrapped podcast.
4. Kīlauea
One of the world's most active volcanoes began erupting on Monday in a remote area of Volcanoes National Park that had not seen volcanic activity in half a century. The eruption paused after about 12 hours, but "activity in this region remains dynamic and could change quickly", said the Hawaii Department of Health.
5. Mexico
With almost all votes counted, 61-year-old former engineer Sheinbaum had an unassailable lead over her closest rival. She will officially take office at an inauguration on 1 October.
6. The Epoch Times
Chief financial officer Weidong "Bill" Guan was charged with laundering approximately $67 million of illegally obtained funds and may face up to 30 years in prison for each of his three charges. The New York-based Epoch Times has since suspended Guan and will "fully cooperate" with the investigation.
7. Shein
The listing would purportedly value the Chinese retailer at around £51 billion. Labour and the Conservatives have both welcomed the prospect, despite Shein's controversial status as the king of disposable, mass-made clothing.
8. 240
Although Modi has secured a historic third term in power, his party lost its outright majority for the first time since coming to power a decade ago. After failing to pass the 272 parliamentary majority mark, the BJP is having to rely on coalition partners to return to power.
9. Mecca
As the annual Hajj pilgrimage approaches, tens of thousands of unauthorised pilgrims are laying low in Mecca hoping to join the rites. Religious Muslims are supposed to make the pilgrimage at least once in their lifetime, but Saudi authorities have imposed strict quotas and mandatory permits to reduce the risk of deadly crushes.
10. 9
Simone Biles swept every individual event during the US Gymnastics Championships at Forth Worth, Texas, on Sunday, earning her ninth national title with an all-around score of 119.750. No other gymnast has won more than seven US national titles.
-
