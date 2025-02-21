Quiz of The Week: 15 - 21 February

Find out how closely you've been paying attention to the latest news and other global events by putting your knowledge to the test with our Quiz of The Week.

1. All 80 people on board survived after a Delta Air Lines plane flipped over after landing in which city?

Toronto

Montreal

Vancouver

Ottawa



2. An Egyptian-British archaeological mission has found the tomb of which pharaoh?

Tutmese

Tetharim

Thutmose II

Tanheset II



3. Which party is leading in the polls ahead of Germany's election on Sunday?

Alternative für Deutschland

The Greens

Christian Democratic Union

Social Democratic Party



4. How did the White House announce President Trump's order to rescind New York City's congestion charge?

"Make New York great again"

"Long live the king"

"The city that never pays"

"Tolls are for losers"



5. The Welsh government is considering plans to make it illegal for its politicians to do what?

Live outside Wales

Invest in the stock market

Tell lies

Own a second home



6. In which city did a water main rupture during below-freezing temperatures, trapping cars in ice?

Detroit

New York

Chicago

Boston



7. What is the much-derided slogan for New Zealand's latest tourist ad campaign?

"Everyone must go"

"Sweet as"

"She'll be right"

"Get in here"



8. Which film has dethroned "Inside Out 2" as the highest grossing animated movie?

"Dog Man"

"Flow"

"The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep"

"Ne Zha 2"



9. Which UK soap hit a milestone anniversary?

"Coronation Street"

"Emmerdale"

"EastEnders"

"Hollyoaks"



10. Microsoft's new quantum computer chip is currently powered by how many "qubits"?

2

6

8

10

1. Toronto

The Bombardier CRJ-900 passenger jet flipped upside-down as it touched down at Pearson International Airport at the end of a flight from Minneapolis, shearing off its tail and one of its wings. Remarkably, all passengers and crew evacuated safely, although 18 people were injured, three of them seriously.

2. Thutmose II

An Egyptian-British mission has found the tomb of King Thutmose II, the last undiscovered royal tomb of Egypt's 18th dynasty, and the first pharaoh's burial chamber found since Tutankhamun in 1922. Though his tomb was empty, archaeologists plan to continue the search for his second tomb.

3. Christian Democratic Union

The run-up to Germany's 2025 election has been an unusually fractious affair, fuelled by the rise of the far-right and a fraught debate over migration policy. In the last televised party leaders' debate this week, CDU candidate and likely next chancellor Friedrich Merz also traded verbal blows with the AfD's Alice Weidel over Germany's support for Ukraine.

4. "Long live the king"

After the Trump administration rescinded federal approval for New York's congestion pricing toll programme, the president declared on social media, "CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD," and "Manhattan, and all of New York, is SAVED. LONG LIVE THE KING!" The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which manages the new scheme, quickly filed a lawsuit and said it would keep collecting the $9 toll until a court told it otherwise.

5. Tell lies

The Welsh Senedd is considering a world-first law to bar politicians from office if they are "found guilty of deliberate lying". Adam Price of Plaid Cymru, who introduced the proposal, said it would help "restore and rebuild and maintain" voters' fractured faith in democracy.

6. Detroit

A 54-inch transmission line built in the 1930s ruptured and flooded the streets. City crews used inflatable boats to navigate the water and rescue 200 people. However, the water started to freeze as temperatures dropped, trapping cars in ice.

7. "Everyone must go"

The new slogan, unveiled by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on Sunday, was met with widespread confusion and ridicule. The opposition Labour Party's tourism spokesperson said the phrase "makes New Zealand sound like we're in a clearance bin at a sale". Find out more on this week's episode of The Week Unwrapped.

8. "Ne Zha 2"

The Chinese animated blockbuster has beaten Pixar's "Inside Out 2" and amassed $1.6 billion at the box office, making it the eighth highest-earning movie of any genre globally. It is also the first non-Hollywood film to break into the all-time global top 20 of highest-grossing films.

9. "EastEnders"

The residents of Albert Square have been a staple of BBC weeknights since 1985, and this month's 40th anniversary celebrations included a rare live episode. However, TV soaps' viewing figures are becoming as bleak as their storylines, raising concerns about the future of the genre in the streaming era.

10. 8

Microsoft's new chip for its Majorana 1 computer paves the way for more powerful quantum computers. The company has created eight "topological" qubits, but wants to fit a million qubits on to each chip, which could “deliver transformative, real-world solutions" like self-healing building materials and breaking down microplastics.