Quiz of The Week: 17 – 23 May

1. A live-action remake of which Disney animation hit cinemas this week?

"Moana"

"Lilo & Stitch"

"Hercules"

"Frozen"



2. During an Oval Office meeting, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa joked that he couldn't gift Donald Trump what?

A casino

A plane

A golf resort

A gold toilet



3. Who won a run-off vote on Sunday to become the next president of Romania?

Victor Ponta

George Simion

Nicușor Dan

Elena Lasconi



4. The US Food and Drug Administration has said Covid-19 boosters should be limited to what group?

Children under 12

Adults between 18 and 30

Pregnant women

Adults 65 and older



5. The UK-EU "reset" deal guarantees EU trawlers access to UK waters for how long?

3 years

8 years

12 years

Indefinitely



6. The NFL is considering a ban on what controversial on-field tactic?

Statue of Liberty

Tush push

Hook and ladder

Flea flicker



7. New research has suggested that what punctuation mark is at risk of dying out?

Semi-colon

Em dash

Ampersand

Exclamation mark



8. The UK signed a deal handing control of the Chagos Islands to which nation?

Mauritius

Maldives

Seychelles

Madagascar



9. France's justice minister has announced plans for a new supermax prison in which overseas territory?

Réunion

Mayotte

French Guiana

Martinique



10. Which country has ordered Airbnb to take down more than 65,000 rental listings?

France

Brazil

Italy

Spain

1. "Lilo & Stitch"

Reviews for the CGI-heavy remake of the 2002 classic have mostly been unsparing, with The Guardian's Jesse Hassenger calling it a "monstrosity". But the live-action trend shows no signs of slowing. A live-action "Moana" is in production and due for release next year, with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson reprising his role as Maui.

2. A plane

Before Trump confronted Ramaphosa about the "white genocide" of Afrikaner farmers, the South African president joked: "Sorry I don't have a plane to give you," to which Trump replied: "I wish you did, I'd take it."

3. Nicușor Dan

Pro-EU centrist Dan saw off far-right challenger George Simion 54% to 46%, ending a protracted and polarising presidential race that saw a first round of voting overturned by the country's constitutional court over alleged Russian interference. Dan's victory represents a "setback for Europe's surging nationalist forces", said The New York Times.

4. Adults 65 and older

The Trump administration's new FDA leaders plan to limit Covid-19 booster shots to people 65 and older, as well as some younger high-risk individuals. Drugmakers will be required to test vaccines again before approval. The plan is a shift from the previous policy recommending annual shots for everyone six months and older.

5. 12 years

A key part of Keir Starmer's "reset" deal with the bloc guarantees a continuation of EU fishing boats' access to UK waters for another 12 years. While some have hailed the agreement as the beginning of a post-Brexit era, hardcore Brexiteers have branded its closer ties with the EU a "betrayal".

6. Tush push

NFL owners met to debate the "tush push", a quarterback-shoving play perfected by the Philadelphia Eagles during their Super Bowl run. But some teams, like the Green Bay Packers, wanted it banned for safety reasons. In the end, the proposal to ban the play failed to pass.

7. Semi-colon

According to research by language learning platform Babbel, use of the semi-colon has almost halved since 2000. The decline is being driven by a fall-off in usage among younger generations, said The Telegraph – but they are not "rejecting" the symbol; "rather, they fear using it incorrectly".

8. Mauritius

As part of the £3.4 billion deal transferring sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, Britain will lease the largest island, Diego Garcia, for 99 years to maintain a joint US-UK military base there, paying £101 million annually to do so.

9. French Guiana

Gérald Darmanin said the €400 million "supermax" jail in French Guiana, once home to France's infamous Devil's Island penal colony, will hold the most dangerous drug dealers and Islamist terrorists where they can do no harm. The move comes after a series of high-profile gang-related kidnappings, as well as attacks on jails and prison officers' homes.

10. Spain

Spain has ordered the short-term rental company to block as many as 65,935 Airbnb listings on its platform for violating rules, according to the Consumer Rights Ministry. The order comes amid a housing affordability crisis that's prompted the government to take action.