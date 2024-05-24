Quiz of The Week: 18 - 24 May
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
Rishi Sunak's abrupt announcement of a general election on 4 July has thrown the UK's political correspondents into a frenzy. Over in the US, meanwhile, a jury is set to make headlines and potentially history by deciding whether one of the candidates in November's presidential election will be running as a convicted felon.
And now, find out how closely you’ve been paying attention to the latest news and other global events by putting your knowledge to the test with our Quiz of The Week.
1. Ninety-year-old Ed Dwight broke a record by becoming the oldest man to do what?
- Complete a triathlon
- Sail solo around the world
- Go into space
- Climb Kilimanjaro
2. OpenAI introduced a new voice for ChatGPT that sounds similar to which celebrity?
- Scarlett Johansson
- Morgan Freeman
- Meryl Streep
- Angelina Jolie
3. Which three countries this week announced that they would formally recognise a Palestinian state?
- Denmark, Portugal, France
- Sweden, Austria, Slovenia
- Norway, Ireland, Spain
- Finland, Netherlands, Greece
4. Who gave a graduation speech at Atlanta's Morehouse College last weekend?
- Oprah Winfrey
- Donald Trump
- Joe Biden
- Barack Obama
5. Which of the following items is not part of the emergency kit suggested by the UK government's new civil preparedness campaign?
- Distress flare
- Wet wipes
- Snow shovel
- Eyewash
6. Why did Elvis Presley’s granddaughter stop the sale of Graceland?
- Claims of fraud
- Wants to turn the estate into a hotel
- Found a different buyer
- Plans to demolish the estate
7. Newly released data showed that viewers spent a combined 165.2 million hours watching which series in its debut week?
- "Baby Reindeer"
- "Bridgerton"
- "Fallout"
- "Star Wars: Tales of the Empire"
8. Which country recalled its ambassador to Argentina in a row over comments made by President Javier Milei?
- Colombia
- Brazil
- Ecuador
- Spain
9. What was the final score in Manchester City's game against West Ham on Sunday that enabled them to retain the Premier League title?
- 3-1
- 2-0
- 4-2
- 3-2
10. Which Supreme Court justice is facing criticism for displaying an upside-down US flag outside their home?
- Clarence Thomas
- Samuel Alito
- Ketanji Brown Jackson
- Brett Kavanaugh
1. Go into space
As a US Air Force pilot in the 1960s, Dwight narrowly missed out on being selected as Nasa's first black astronaut. But now, more than 60 years later, he got to fulfil his dream with a 10 minute space flight on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin capsule.
2. Scarlett Johansson
The actor had turned down requests from OpenAI's Sam Altman to license her voice for ChatGPT 4, but was "shocked" and "angered" when she heard the AI system's new voice that sounded "eerily similar" to her own. After her lawyers got involved, OpenAI reluctantly agreed to take down the "Sky" voice.
3. Norway, Ireland, Spain
Norwegian prime minister Jonas Gahr Støre said an independent Palestinian state is the "only alternative that offers a political solution for Israelis and Palestinians alike". Israel has recalled its ambassadors from all three countries.
4. Joe Biden
The US president visited the historically Black men’s college on Sunday to deliver the commencement speech. It was his first time addressing a college campus since the breakout of protests against Israel's war in Gaza.
5. Distress flare
The government's new Prepare website lists the essentials every household should have on hand in case of an emergency. We talk about the campaign, and why disaster readiness is on the agenda, in this week's episode of The Week Unwrapped podcast.
6. Claims of fraud
Riley Keough filed a lawsuit to halt a foreclosure sale of the estate, saying the company purporting to own the Presley home and museum is trying to defraud the family. Keough's lawyers said Naussany Investments & Private Lending is "fraudulently" claiming Lisa Marie Presley used Graceland as collateral on a $3.8 million loan she never repaid.
7. "Bridgerton"
Series three of Netflix's Regency romp racked up more than 45 million total views over its first weekend on the platform, despite the latest instalment being met with mixed reviews.
8. Spain
The Spanish ambassador in Buenos Aires is returning to Madrid. This decision comes after a series of comments made by Argentinian president Javier Milei, in which he called Spain's governing Socialist Party "cursed and carcinogenic".
9. 3-1
Manchester City's fourth consecutive Premier League triumph took place under a cloud of controversy, with the club currently being investigated for 115 alleged breaches of the league's financial fair play rules.
10. Samuel Alito
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito said his wife had raised the upside-down flag during a political argument with neighbours but he'd "had no involvement whatsoever." He declined to comment on the "Appeal to Heaven" flag flown outside his beach house last summer.
-
