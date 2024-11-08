Quiz of The Week: 2 - 9 November

Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?

Trump supporters in West Palm Beach, Florida, react as Fox News calls Tuesday&#039;s election for the Republican nominee
Trump supporters in West Palm Beach, Florida, react as Fox News calls Tuesday's election for the Republican nominee
(Image credit: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)
Looking at the headlines this week, it might seem like there was only one story – the re-election of Donald Trump, who defied knife-edge poll predictions to earn a surprisingly comfortable victory. Or, as VP-elect J.D. Vance put it: "The greatest political comeback of all time." But the return of Trump wasn't the only story making waves in the world – in fact, it wasn't even the only presidential election this week.

