Quiz of The Week: 2 - 9 November

Looking at the headlines this week, it might seem like there was only one story – the re-election of Donald Trump, who defied knife-edge poll predictions to earn a surprisingly comfortable victory. Or, as VP-elect J.D. Vance put it: "The greatest political comeback of all time." But the return of Trump wasn't the only story making waves in the world – in fact, it wasn't even the only presidential election this week.

To get all the news that matters delivered to your inbox every day, sign up for our new daily digital editions: US readers can find out more here, and here if you're a reader in the UK.

And now, find out how closely you’ve been paying attention to the latest news and other global events by putting your knowledge to the test with our Quiz of The Week.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

1. Maia Sandu was elected to a second term as president of which European country?

Estonia

Moldova

Lithuania

Albania



2. Explosions at DHL warehouses have been linked to a Russian plan to smuggle incendiary devices on to what?

Trains

Ships

Planes

Trucks



3. An estate owned by King Charles makes £829,000 a year from renting out what?

Ambulance spaces to the NHS

A prison to the Ministry of Justice

Playing fields to a school

Airfields to the RAF



4. Kamala Harris gave her concession speech at which university?

University of California, Berkeley

Howard University

Yale University

Washington State University



5. Rúben Amorim was confirmed as the new manager of which Premier League side?

Manchester United

Chelsea

Manchester City

Leicester



6. Social media went into uproar after it was revealed that which famous pet squirrel had been euthanised?

Peanut

Alvin

Chipper

Biscuit



7. Which comic book movie passed the $300 million mark in global box office revenue this week?

"Deadpool & Wolverine"

"Joker: Folie à Deux"

"Venom: The Last Dance"

"Madame Web"



8. The largest Boeing union strike has ended with a contract agreement after how many weeks?

Six

Seven

Eight

Nine



9. Australia's prime minister announced that under-16s would be banned from what?

Vape shops

Social media

Pubs

ChatGPT



10. Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant was dismissed and replaced by which controversial cabinet member?

Benny Gantz

Ron Dermer

Gadi Eisenkot

Israel Katz

(Image credit: The Week)

1. Moldova

Sandu's re-election came two weeks after Moldovans voted by a razor-thin margin in favour of pursuing membership of the EU, which has been widely seen as another rebuke to Russia. Sandu, who backs closer integration with the West, has accused the Kremlin of election meddling.

2. Planes

European security officials accused Russia of plotting to smuggle incendiary devices on to European planes bound for the US and Canada. This accusation came after two parcel bombs exploded at DHL logistics hubs in Leipzig, Germany, and Birmingham, England.

3. Ambulance spaces to the NHS

The Duchy of Lancaster will make more than £11 million from a 15-year lease of warehouse space used as ambulance storage by Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS trust. A joint investigation by The Sunday Times and Channel 4's "Dispatches" revealed how the royal duchies receive millions from public institutions.

4. Howard University

Kamala Harris delivered her concession speech at Howard University after congratulating Donald Trump for winning the election. In her speech, she emphasised the importance of accepting the election results while remaining committed to the causes that fuelled her campaign.

5. Manchester United

Amorim bid farewell to Portuguese club Sporting in style with a 4-1 Champions League victory over Man City. He will step into the Old Trafford role, previously held by Erik ten Hag, on 11 November ahead of his first game – against Ipswich Town on 24 November.

6. Peanut

Anger spread online after Mark Longo announced the death of his beloved pet squirrel Peanut, who had been with him for seven years. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said Peanut had bitten an agent and had to be euthanised to test for rabies.

7. "Venom: The Last Dance"

The "Spiderman" spin-off sequel passed the threshold as it entered a second week at the top of the US box office. Meanwhile, "Joker: Folie à Deux" continues to underperform – after a month in cinemas, it has made just over $200 million, compared to the $1 billion-plus grossed by "Joker" in 2019.

8. Seven

The union ended a seven-week strike after 59% of its 26,000 voting members approved Boeing’s fourth offer. The deal includes a 38% pay raise over four years, a $12,000 signing bonus and additional benefits.

9. Social media

Anthony Albanese's proposal would keep under-16s from having accounts on platforms like Instagram, TikTok or YouTube even if they have parental consent. The legislation, designed to address concerns about the harmful impact of social media on young people, would put the onus on tech companies to enforce the ban.

10. Israel Katz

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired Defence Minister Yoav Gallant because of significant disagreements over the handling of Israel's war in Gaza. Netanyahu appointed Foreign Minister Israel Katz, a loyalist with little military experience, to replace him.