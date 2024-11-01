Quiz of The Week: 26 October - 1 November
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
Just days before the US election, Donald Trump's campaign team continues to manage the fallout from comedian Tony Hinchcliffe's appearance at the Madison Square Garden rally in which he referred to Puerto Rico as a "floating island of garbage". In the UK, voting in the Conservative Party leadership contest closed last night, with Kemi Badenoch and Robert Jenrick having to wait until Saturday to hear who has won.
To get all the news that matters delivered to your inbox every day, sign up for our new daily digital editions: US readers can find out more here, and here if you're a reader in the UK.
And now, find out how closely you’ve been paying attention to the latest news and other global events by putting your knowledge to the test with our Quiz of The Week.
1. Protests broke out in which Eastern European country following a contested election result?
- Belarus
- Moldova
- Georgia
- Armenia
2. A snap election in Japan ended with which incumbent party losing their majority in the House of Representatives?
- Liberal Democratic Party
- Komeito
- Democratic Party for the People
- Constitutional Democratic Party
3. The Washington Post has lost how many digital subscribers since it declined to endorse a US presidential candidate?
- 50,000
- 250,000
- 500,000
- 1,000,000
4. Afghanistan's minister of vice and virtue has announced a restriction that would ban women from doing what?
- Walking together
- Speaking to each other
- Hugging family members
- Singing out loud
5. The Catholic Church's year-long synod ended in a stalemate on what issue?
- Women deacons
- Financial transparency
- LGBTQ+ inclusion
- Remarriage
6. Hundreds of votes were destroyed in which US city after a ballot box was set on fire?
- Portland
- Seattle
- Vancouver
- Eugene
7. England's bus fare cap will rise to how much, as per Labour's recent Budget?
- £1.50
- £2.50
- £3
- £4
8. A Russian court fined Google what eye-watering sum for blocking pro-Kremlin propaganda?
- $20 trillion
- $20 decillion
- $20 quadrillion
- $20 octillion
9. Scammers conned a London cheesemonger out of 22 tonnes of what?
- Brie
- Parmesan
- Cheddar
- Stilton
10. Which country is experiencing its worst flooding since 1996?
- Spain
- Germany
- Thailand
- Brazil
1. Georgia
The incumbent Georgian Dream party won an unprecedented fourth term after receiving 54% of the vote. Exit polls had put them at around 40%, leading the pro-Western opposition coalition to contest the vote and call for street protests, alleging Russian interference.
2. Liberal Democratic Party
The LDP coalition won about 215 seats in the 465-seat House of Representatives, short of the 233 needed for a majority. The LDP remains the largest single party, but the result is a blow to new Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and his attempt to repair the damage caused by the previous LDP administration's financial scandals.
3. 250,000
The Washington Post has lost roughly 10% of its digital subscribers as readers protest the publication's decision to forgo tradition and not make a presidential endorsement. Jeff Bezos, the company's owner, has defended the decision as an effort to restore balance and non-partisanship.
4. Speaking to each other
Afghanistan's minister of vice and virtue announced a controversial ban, prohibiting women from praying within hearing distance of one another. This new restriction joins existing laws limiting women's voices in public and at home.
5. Women deacons
The final document of Pope Francis's year-long synod included a resolution to give women a greater voice within the church. Delegates ruled out ordaining women as priests, but ultimately did not make a ruling on the question of women as deacons.
6. Vancouver
Police are investigating a series of ballot box fires in the Pacific Northwest after incendiary devices targeted Portland, Oregon and Vancouver, Washington. Fire suppression systems inside the boxes successfully protected the votes cast in Portland, but unfortunately failed in Vancouver. Replacement votes have been mailed out.
7. £3
Keir Starmer faced criticism after confirming the bus fare cap will rise from £2 to £3 in 2025. The £2 cap was a temporary measure to encourage the use of public transport post-pandemic and a rise had been expected in this week's Budget, but bus operators had lobbied for a maximum cap of £2.50.
8. $20 decillion
The original fine imposed by an earlier ruling was 100,000 rubles (£800), but the court's decision that it should double every week means it now represents a sum well over the $100 trillion world annual GDP.
9. Cheddar
One man has been arrested over the theft of £300,000-worth of cheddar cheese from Neal's Yard Dairy in London. Scammers posed as representatives of a major French retailer to fraudulently obtain more than 950 wheels from the artisan cheesemonger.
10. Spain
Torrential rain caused flooding across eastern and southern Spain, resulting in at least 150 deaths. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez declared three days of national mourning and promised to rebuild affected towns.
