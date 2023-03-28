Rand Paul staffer hospitalized with 'life-threatening injuries' after D.C. stabbing

A staffer for Republican Sen. Rand Paul (Ky.) was stabbed and "seriously injured" on Saturday evening, ABC News reported Monday night. A suspect in the incident has been arrested.

"This past weekend a member of my staff was brutally attacked in broad daylight in Washington, D.C.," Paul told ABC News in a statement. "I ask you to join [wife] Kelley and me in praying for a speedy and complete recovery, and thanking the first responders, hospital staff, and police for their diligent actions." The staffer is being treated for "life-threatening injuries," authorities said.

Per a police report obtained by ABC News, officers responded to the incident around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday. A witness described the victim as "bleeding from the head." In the report, one of the witnesses says the attacker "popped out of the corner" and stabbed the staffer as he and the witness were walking. The staffer "was able to grab [the attacker's] arms" and tackled the suspect with help from the witness. The two then ran away as the suspect fled.

D.C. resident Glynn Neal, 42, was later arrested and charged with "assault with intent to kill, wielding a knife, in connection with the attack," ABC News summarizes.