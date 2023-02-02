Eye drops recalled after being linked to drug-resistant infections

India's Global Pharma, the manufacturer of EzriCare Artificial Tears, is recalling the product in the United States, after it was linked to an outbreak of drug-resistant infections in 12 states.

At least 55 people have reported infections, including of the blood and lungs, caused by the Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria, The Associated Press reports, with one person dying and five experiencing permanent vision loss. Cases have been reported in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Nevada, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin.

EzriCare Artificial Tears was available over the counter, and used as a lubricant to treat eye irritation and dryness. Global Pharma said so far, it is unaware of any evidence that definitively links EzriCare to the infections, and the Food and Drug Administration said it recommended recalling the product due to a lack of testing and proper controls on packaging.