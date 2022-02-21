Zelensky says Ukraine is 'not afraid' and 'will not concede anything to anyone'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered an early morning address on Tuesday, telling his country and the world that Ukraine is "committed to the peaceful and diplomatic path."

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday recognized two separatist regions of Ukraine and sent troops to the areas, claiming they are on a "peacekeeping mission." Russia's actions are in violation of Ukraine's sovereignty, Zelensky said, and his country is "not afraid of anything and anyone. We don't owe anything to anyone, we will not concede anything to anyone."

Zelensky expects allies to provide "clear support" during this time, he said, and he's requested an emergency summit with Russian, German, and French leaders. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed that Zelensky and President Biden spoke about the situation for about 35 minutes on Monday afternoon.