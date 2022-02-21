U.N. Security Council to hold emergency meeting about Russia-Ukraine crisis

The United Nations Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Monday night, following a request by Ukraine.

The meeting is expected to begin at 9 p.m. ET, The Washington Post reports. Ukraine formally asked for the emergency meeting after Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops to two separatist regions in Ukraine.

Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine's ambassador to the U.N., had to make the request in a letter sent to Vassily Nebenzia, Russia's ambassador to the U.N., because Moscow now holds the Security Council presidency. In the letter, Kyslytsya accused Russia of endangering "international peace and security," the Post reports.

Ukraine's request for the meeting was supported by the United States, Britain, France, Ireland, Mexico, Norway, Brazil, and Albania, an official with knowledge of the situation told the Post.