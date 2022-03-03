Time magazine's new cover is in Ukrainian

Time magazine shared its new cover on Wednesday night, featuring a story on "Volodymyr Zelenksy and the Heroes of Ukraine" by Simon Shuster. Many Ukrainians are sharing the cover image, BBC News reports, but if you don't read Ukrainian, though, the words affixed to the center of the page won't make much sense.

TIME’s new cover, quoting Zelensky’s speech to the European Parliament: “Life will win over death, and light will win over darkness” pic.twitter.com/23JqAgBZI1 — Vera Bergengruen (@VeraMBergen) March 3, 2022

They say: "Life will win over death, and light will win over darkness." Zelensky spoke them at the end of a speech to the European Parliament on Tuesday that was so moving, the English interpreter got choked up translating his words. The article says Zelenksy "altered history" by choosing to stay in Kyiv, and that decision at least certainly seems to have changed the trajectory of what many people — in the Kremlin, too, evidently — thought would be a blitzkrieg.