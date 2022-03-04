Airbnb is suspending operations in Russia and Belarus

Airbnb is suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, CEO Brian Chesky tweeted on Thursday night.

He did not give any additional details on the decision. On Monday, Airbnb said it would help find short-term accommodations for up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees through its independent nonprofit, Airbnb.org, which provides housing for people in crisis.

In the last week, several companies have said they will limit or stop their activities in Russia, including Disney, Ikea, and H&M.