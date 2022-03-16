Fox News correspondent leaves Ukraine 'alert and in good spirits' after being seriously injured

Benjamin Hall, the Fox News correspondent who was injured while reporting on the war in Ukraine, has now safely left the country.

Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott provided an update Wednesday on Hall, who she said is "safe and out of Ukraine" after being "seriously injured" earlier this week. Hall has been in Ukraine providing coverage of Russia's ongoing invasion.

"Ben is alert and in good spirits," Scott said. "He is being treated with the best possible care in the world and we are in close contact with his wife and family."

Hall was injured after his vehicle was struck by incoming fire outside Kyiv, Scott previously said. He was with Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski, who was killed. Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra "Sasha" Kuvshynova, who was working as a consultant for Fox News, was also killed in the attack. Ukraine's Ministry of Defense said Hall, who has worked with Fox since 2015, "lost part of his leg."

Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer announced the update about Hall on Wednesday, calling it the "news we've been waiting on" and asking viewers to "continue to keep him in your prayers."