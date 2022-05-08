Up to 60 feared dead after Russian bomb hits Ukrainian school, local governor says

As many as 60 people may have been killed when Russian forces bombed a Ukrainian school, the local governor said Sunday, according to Reuters.

The school, located in Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Oblast, was reportedly bombed on Saturday afternoon as around 90 people took shelter inside.

"The fire was extinguished after nearly four hours, then the rubble was cleared, and, unfortunately, the bodies of two people were found," Governor Serhiy Gaidai wrote on Telegram. As of Sunday morning, 30 people had been rescued, but the full death toll remained unclear.

Last week, the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights announced that the confirmed civilian death toll for the war in Ukraine had topped 3,000, including over 200 children. The OHCHR also said that many civilian deaths — most of which have been caused by "explosive weapons with a wide impact area," including artillery and air strikes — remain unconfirmed.