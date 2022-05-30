Biden visits Uvalde, meets with victims' families

President Biden met Sunday with relatives of the 19 children and two teachers killed in last week's mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden placed flowers at a memorial outside the school, and walked past a row of large photos of the dead, stopping to touch some of the pictures, The Wall Street Journal reported. They then attended Mass at a local church. "We must move forward together," Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller told the congregants, urging them to "resolve to support one another with respect for our differences."

As the Bidens left the church, a man shouted, "Do something!" Biden, who has called on Congress to pass tighter gun-control laws, responded, "We will."