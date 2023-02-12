Super Bowl LVII prepares for kickoff in Arizona

Super Bowl LVII is set to kickoff on Sunday, with the eyes of the sports world trained on Phoenix as the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles prepare to take on the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs.

The game will feature two of the NFL's best teams, with both clubs finishing at the top of their respective divisions with 14-3 records. The biggest storyline from this year is likely the offense, where the game will be led for the first time ever by a pair of African-American quarterbacks: the Eagles' Jalen Hurts and the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes.

The 27-year-old Mahomes is one of the best players in football — and is also the recipient of the largest sports contract in American history. He previously led the Chiefs to victory in Super Bowl LIV in 2019, where he was also named the game's MVP.

"His talent level goes far beyond more than his ability to instinctually just go out there," Mahomes' teammate, tight end Travis Kelce, told USA Today, adding that the quarterback was "playing a step ahead."

Hurts, 24, will be looking for his first Super Bowl ring, and will seek to bring the Eagles back to glory after the team won Super Bowl LII in 2017. Hurts became the Eagles' starter just midway through his rookie season, and would have a dominant year in 2022 to help Philadelphia win their first eight games of the season.

Hurts' mother Pamela spoke to KHOU-TV and described her son as "very driven, very focused. Very detail-oriented." She added that Hurts "always has to have a plan and a goal in mind."

The game's hotly anticipated halftime show will be led by Rihanna, the R&B and pop superstar's first time performing at the Super Bowl.