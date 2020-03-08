See More Speed Reads
Sanders challenged over claim Democratic 'establishment' forced Buttigieg, Klobuchar out

12:29 p.m.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said Sunday he wasn't surprised that the "power of the [Democratic] establishment" forced Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg — both of whom he said worked very hard on their campaigns — out of the Democratic presidential race in an attempt elevate former Vice President Joe Biden and keep Sanders from the nomination.

But Sanders received some pushback on the comments from observers who argued it wasn't the Democratic establishment that caused the downfall of the Klobuchar and Buttigieg campaigns, but their inability to, well, conjure up enough support from voters, and African American voters in particular. After all, Klobuchar and Buttigieg were, to put it mildly, trounced by Biden in South Carolina, where the Democratic electorate is comprised of a majority of black voters, suggesting they had little room for improvement going forward. Tim O'Donnell

Former FDA chief urges government to incentivize localities to shut down their economies amid coronavirus spread

1:54 p.m.

Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb understands no U.S. city "wants to be the first to basically shut down their economy" as a result of the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. But he says it'll have to happen to mitigate a "broader epidemic."

Gottlieb also called upon the federal government to incentivize cities and states to do so, considering he thinks this will all result in a major federal bailout package anyway. "We're better off doing it upfront and giving assistance to get them to do the right things then do it on the back end after we've had a very big epidemic," he told CBS' Margaret Brennan on Sunday's edition of Face the Nation.

Gottlieb has made this point repeatedly on Twitter in recent days, arguing that if the virus spreads too rapidly, it could overwhelm the health care system, which he said is part of the reason there was a sharper uptick in fatality rates at the epicenter in Wuhan, China, especially early on. Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
Edit

Governors react to Trump's communication during coronavirus outbreak: 'It's background noise'

1:12 p.m.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) — who declared a state of emergency in the Old Line state this week after three positive cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, were confirmed — told NBC's Chuck Todd on Sunday he's actually pretty pleased with the Trump administration's handling of the outbreak, even though he doesn't love how Trump himself has communicated.

During an appearance on Meet the Press, Hogan said the key was appointing Vice President Mike Pence, who is a former governor himself, to coordinate the response with the states and other agencies. He said Pence has done a good job of communicating with governors, so far, and thinks his messaging is the way things "ought to go."

He wasn't as keen on Trump's performance, though he remained quite diplomatic while speaking with Todd. "I would say he hasn't communicated the way I would, and the way I might like him to," Hogan said. "But I think the rest of the team is doing a pretty good job." Tim O'Donnell

Then there's Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) who is overseeing the country's largest cluster of cases. The president Friday called Inslee a "snake" and said he instructed Pence not to treat him nicely or else Inslee would take advantage.

Inslee, though, mostly brushed the comments off, saying he really doesn't care what Trump thinks of him. "It's background noise," he said, adding that it's time for everyone to work together to handle the crisis. Like Hogan, he said Pence was "helpful" in that regard. Tim O'Donnell

Saudi Arabia sends a 'message' to royal family to 'fall into line' behind MBS with security crackdown

10:45 a.m.
Saudi Arabia's crackdown on an alleged coup by two prominent members of the kingdom's royal family reportedly extends much further.

It was reported Friday that guards arrested King Salman's brother, Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz al Saud, and nephew, Prince Mohammed bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz al Saud, as well as one of his brothers. But since then there have been reports other royal rivals, government officials, and military officials have been rounded up as well. The security sweep is widely viewed as an attempt to consolidate Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's power by rooting out any potential threats.

The number of arrests of princes reportedly could be as high as 20, though the king's nephew and brother reportedly remain the most important targets.

"They wanted to send a message to family for all to fall into line and Prince Ahmed was the biggest fish," a person close to the royal court told The Financial Times. "He had been making noises for a while so patience ran out."

Ali Shibabi, a Saudi commentator and supporter of the crown prince, denied rumors of a coup attempt, suggesting it was merely an effort to quell disruption over the Saudi succession because there are so many princes. He said it was "important" to remember this is "playing out without any bloodshed." Read more at The Wall Street Journal and The Financial Times. Tim O'Donnell

Kamala Harris joins the fray, backs Joe Biden

10:13 a.m.

Some early Democratic presidential primary campaign clashes last year left former Vice President Joe Biden wondering if Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) was still his friend. Well, Biden doesn't have to wonder any longer.

Harris on Sunday became the latest former Democratic presidential candidate to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden for the nomination, joining the likes of Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Buttigieg. Harris, who dropped out of the race last December, said she was backing Biden because she believes the United States "needs a president who reflects the decency and dignity of the American people; a president who speaks the truth; and a president who fights for those whose voices are too often overlooked and ignored." Harris will "do everything in my power" to get Biden to the Oval Office, she wrote on Twitter.

Harris was an intriguing candidate herself at one point, but her campaign never really gained much ground, besides a brief stretch in which she surged after she criticized Biden during an early debate. But she's still a key voice in the Senate. Going forward, don't be surprised to hear rumors about Harris joining Biden's ticket as vice president if he wins the nomination. Tim O'Donnell

Elizabeth Warren drops by for surprise SNL appearance

8:02 a.m.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) may not be in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination anymore, but she was back on television screens Saturday night with a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live's cold open.

The real Warren was interviewed by Kate McKinnon's Laura Ingraham on Fox News after SNL mocked the network's coverage of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. Warren said she didn't have any regrets about her presidential bid, especially because she got to give a billionaire a "swirlie on live TV," referring to when she zeroed in on former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg during the Democratic primary debates.

The senator also got a chance to let folks know what she's been up to since bowing out of the race last week, which includes prank calling big banks, drag-racing Subarus, and staying off Twitter. The cold open then ended with McKinnon, who portrayed Warren throughout the show's season, joining her on stage. Watch the full skit below. Tim O'Donnell

Italy takes drastic measure of locking down northern economic hubs to curb coronavirus

7:37 a.m.
The Italian government Sunday took the drastic measure of shutting down much of the country's north in an effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, restricting movement of around 16 million people in places like Milan and Venice until at least April 3.

Italy now has more than 5,800 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 233 people of died from the virus, the highest amount of deaths outside China, where it originated. Most of those cases have occurred Italy's northern regions, especially Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna, and Veneto, which combined account for 40 percent of the country's economic output and are home to many prominent tourism centers, so the restrictions will almost certainly damage the Italian in the short-term. Most public events will be canceled, including Mass, though churches will remain open. So will bars and restaurants, but patrons will be required to keep a safe distance from each other.

Some confusion remains about what the exact measures and nature of enforcement will be, and regional and local officials have complained the national government did not effectively communicate the plan before a draft leaked. The leak reportedly infuriated Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, although he said regional leaders had indeed been consulted.

But will some people simply don't think a movement ban will work in Italy, others are ready to make the sacrifice. "In China, they are more rigid," Miriam Ben Cheikh Amor, a 26-year-old waitress, told The New York Times. "Maybe we need some of that too." Read more at The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

An ex-MI6 officer reportedly recruited by security contractor with Trump ties helped infiltrate a major teachers union

March 7, 2020
British and American spies were recruited by Erik Prince, a security contractor with close ties to the Trump administration, to infiltrate numerous organizations considered hostile to the White House for Project Veritas, The New York Times reports.

The Times latest report specifically deals with an ex-MI6 officer named Richard Seddon, who was recruited by Prince. He reportedly helped run an operation in which an undercover operative named Marisa Jorge would secretly tape conversations in a Michigan office of the American Federation of Teachers, one of the largest teachers' unions in the United States. Jorge was reportedly tasked with recording conversations between the union's leaders for Project Veritas, which uses selectively edited secret video to target media organizations and liberal groups, to find potentially damaging information that could be leaked to the public.

In one instance, Jorge wrote to Seddon that she had recorded a local union leader talking about Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. It's unclear if Seddon was involved in other operations related to Project Veritas, and it's also unknown, per the Times, whether any Trump administration officials or advisers were involved with or even aware that the plan was being carried out.

AFT sued Project Veritas for trespassing, eavesdropping, and other offenses. Project Veritas has always maintained its methods are protected by the First Amendment, but many question whether it's a legitimate journalistic enterprise. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

