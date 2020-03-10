Late night hosts are increasingly convinced Trump is part of the coronavirus problem

"There are now over 600 cases of coronavirus in the United States," Stephen Colbert said on Monday's Late Show. Italy has shut down entirely, and "Wall Street S&Peed its pants." with the Dow suffering its "largest single point drop in history."
"This is the first crisis of Trump's presidency that he did not cause himself, and he is shanking it," Colbert said. "Trump spent the weekend golfing" and continues to post callous tweets, "but when he hunkers down focuses on the problem, that's when he really sucks." He recapped Trump's trip Friday to the CDC, shaking his head at Trump's assertion he surprises doctors with his deep understanding of the virus, crediting his "natural ability" to his "super genius" Uncle John. "Epidemiology is not genetic!" Colbert said. "Knowledge does not get passed down in the family — that's why, no matter how much we all know it now, future generations are going to have to learn for themselves that you're an idiot."
Yeah, "I'm not sure that Trump has 'a natural ability' for science, especially considering he thinks scientific knowledge can be passed down through his uncle," Trevor Noah marveled at The Daily Show. And really, "Trump can't afford to be uninformed about corona — not just because he's president, but because as an older man who's not in great shape and spends his time touching strangers, he's definitely at risk."
"The president publicly seems determined to keep shaking hands," but reportedly, he's "privately terrified about getting the virus" and "thinks journalists will purposefully contract coronavirus to give it to him on Air Force One," Jimmy Kimmel said on Kimmel Live. "That doesn't seem paranoid at all." People are canceling major events, "selling off stocks, and buying up toilet paper," and freakily, "Costco is pulling their free samples," he said. "Trump needs to send Mike Pence to Costco to figure this out, right now!"
"We are now seeing what it's like when a lifelong scam artist is in charge of responding to a public health crisis," Seth Meyers said at Late Night. Trump told CDC experts he's getting his coronavirus information from Fox News, "public health officials are worried about making him angry by telling the truth," and "Trump appointees keep going out of their way to compliment him."
Conan O'Brien had a a PSA about fighting misinformation.
At The Late Show, the coronavirus took a victory lap. Peter Weber
Michigan and its 125 deluges is the big prize in Tuesday's Democratic presidential primaries, the first pitting former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) head to head in what's essentially a two-man race. Sanders and Biden are both contesting the state heavily, and the polls are mixed.
"Taylor grew up Republican with parents who always have voted Republican and still do," and he was a conservative columnist in college who "later became a Tea Party darling in his Detroit suburb," the Chicago Tribune reports. "In 2016, he dutifully cast his ballot for Republican Donald Trump." Biden, he told the Tribune, "is the candidate who can unify all of the Democrats" and "appeal to moderates and Republicans like me who don't want to see four more years of President Trump." He tweeted his endorsement Monday.
Sterling Heights is in Macomb County, "the largest of the Obama-Trump counties in Michigan and the second most populous in the country," after Pinellas County, Florida, the Tribune reports. Democrats probably have to win back some of those counties in 2020 to capture the White House. Sanders and Biden both argue they are best equipped to attract the conservative-leaning, blue collar voters who supported former President Barack Obama twice before switching to Trump. Of the 85 of Obama-Trump counties that have already voted, the Tribune said, "Biden has won 41, to 18 for Sanders." Peter Weber
Soon, 50 families in the Mexican state of Tabasco will have their own homes, customized to fit their needs through 3D-printing technology.
The San Francisco-based nonprofit New Story is dedicated to ending homelessness around the world and making housing affordable. The group has teamed up with Icon, a construction technology company in Austin, to build 50 3D-printed houses in Tabasco in what will be the world's first entirely 3D-printed neighborhood. Each structure will be 500 square feet, with two bedrooms, a kitchen, a bathroom, and a living room. They will also be able to withstand earthquakes.
Icon founder and CEO Jason Ballard told Kaiser Health News 3D printing cuts in half the time and cost associated with traditional construction, and is better for the environment. New Story's co-founder, Brett Hagler, said he believes that soon, 3D printers will be able to make larger structures that can shelter more people. "There's an opportunity for a two-story," he said. "That's going to happen. Right now, if we can figure out a two-story, we can figure out a 10-story. It's just a matter of time." Catherine Garcia
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) isn't letting Hillary Clinton's blunt assessment of his personality hurt his feelings.
Clinton recently said that Sanders, who ran against her in the 2016 Democratic presidential primary, has been in Congress "for years" but had just "one senator support him. Nobody likes him. Nobody wants to work with him. He got nothing done. He's a career politician. He did not work until he was like, 41, and then he got elected. It was all just baloney, and I just feel so bad that people got sucked into it."
Sanders was asked about these remarks during a Fox News town hall in Dearborn, Michigan, on Monday. "Unlike Secretary Clinton, I don't want to relive 2016," he responded. "We're in 2020 now." He joked that "on a good day, my wife likes me," but also encouraged people to look at polling that "in most cases" shows that he is "the most popular senator in the whole country. One or two people must like me." Catherine Garcia
Parscale's group — which includes a trio of former Republican National Committee officials — has "seized control of the Republican Party's voter data and fund-raising apparatus, using a network of private businesses whose operations and ownership are cloaked in secrecy, largely exempt from federal disclosure," the Times reports.
Parscale's own flagship company, Parscale Strategy, "has billed nearly $35 million to the Trump campaign, the RNC, and related entities since 2017," most of which he says he passes along to subcontractors, the Times reports. But his purchases of several multimillion-dollar homes and a Ferrari prompted Trump to call him in for a "pointed lecture," and Trump is "perpetually concerned that Mr. Parscale and his team are making too much money" off his name.
Parscale answers to Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, senior White House adviser, and "informal campaign chairman, overseeing the most vital arm of the new family business: politics," the Times reports. And "the Trump family looms over the whole operation." For example:
According to two people with knowledge of the matter, Parscale Strategy has also been used to make payments out of public view to Lara Trump, the wife of the president's son Eric, and Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., who have been surrogates on the stump and also taken on broader advisory roles. Their presence makes for an odd dynamic between a campaign manager and a candidate's family.
During a campaign appearance last summer in Orlando, Ms. Guilfoyle confronted Mr. Parscale: Why were her checks always late? Two people who witnessed the encounter said a contrite Mr. Parscale promised that the problem would be sorted out promptly by his wife, Candice Parscale, who handles the books on many of his ventures. [The New York Times]
Read more about the RNC's private data collection and for-profit fundraising empire, the cut that goes to Parscale and his allies, and the implication for the GOP and 2020 election at The New York Times. Peter Weber
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) says he's in disbelief over the way President Trump is handling the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, specifically his decision to have Vice President Mike Pence oversee the government's response.
"We need scientists leading the effort, not politicians," Sanders said during a Fox News town hall Monday in Dearborn, Michigan. "This cannot be in any way, shape, or form perceived to be a political issue."
Unfortunately, he continued, Trump's White House "has shown the world that it does not believe in science ... how can we trust this administration dealing with an international health care crisis ... when you appoint Vice President Pence, an individual who also doesn't much believe in science? What you're telling the whole word is that we're politicizing this issue rather than dealing with it from a data, research, scientific basis."
The COVID-19 outbreak makes the case "abundantly clear" as to why the United States needs Medicare-for-all and paid family leave, Sanders said, because so many Americans may have symptoms but can't afford to go to the doctor. He went on to suggest Trump isn't taking the epidemic seriously, since he said people should work when they're sick and bragged that he has a "natural ability" to understand the epidemic.
"As president, I wouldn't claim I'm the world's scientific expert on climate change or coronavirus," Sanders said. "You listen to scientists. You don't say stupid things, you don't suggest to people that you can go to work. That's not what the scientists and doctors are saying." Catherine Garcia
Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas), like several of his colleagues, was informed he was exposed to the novel coronavirus at the Conservative Political Action Conference in late February. Unlike his colleagues, Gohmert declined to self-quarantine, saying Monday that a doctor from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cleared him to return to Washington. So he did.
Gohmert did not say which CDC doctor called him on Sunday, but on Monday, the CDC advised Americans that "the novel coronavirus is capable of spreading easily and sustainably from person to person," and as it spreads to throughout the country, "it's likely many will become sick but most people likely will have mild illness."
As the outbreak continues, many people in the United States will at some point in time, either this year or next, be exposed to #COVID19; it’s likely many will become sick but most people likely will have mild illness. https://t.co/SlDrVXXfCz
Despite spending time around Republican lawmakers who were exposed to the COVID-19 coronavirus and have self-quarantined, President Trump has not been tested for the virus, the White House announced Monday.
White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement that Trump "has not received COVID-19 testing because he has neither had prolonged contact with any known confirmed COVID-19 patients, nor does he have any symptoms. President Trump remains in excellent health, and his physician will continue to closely monitor him."
At a news conference Monday evening, Trump had declined to say whether he had been tested for the virus, and Vice President Mike Pence said he has not been tested.
Trump leaves news conference without answering whether he has been tested for coronavirus.