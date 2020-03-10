See More Speed Reads
2020 Democratic Primaries
Biden projected to pick up second victory of the night in Missouri primary

8:53 p.m.
Joe Biden.
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden has been projected to win his second Democratic primary in Missouri.

Not long after polls closed in the state, Biden was declared victorious over Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). With just about 1 percent of votes accounted for, Biden is bringing in 45 percent of the vote, well ahead of Sanders' 20 percent.

Biden also picked up a big win in Mississippi, buoyed by major support from the state's African American voters, who make up a majority of Mississippi's Democratic electorate.

Sanders also lost the 2016 Missouri primary to Hillary Clinton, but the result was far closer.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Tim O'Donnell

2020 Democratic Primaries
Biden wins Mississippi Democratic primary

8:18 p.m.
Joe Biden.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden won Mississippi's Democratic primary on Tuesday night, several media outlets are projecting.

Early exit polls show Biden with massive support from black voters, the same group that gave him his big win in South Carolina.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) had planned on visiting Jackson last week, but canceled his rally in favor of campaigning in Michigan, another state that went to the polls on Tuesday. While facing Hillary Clinton in 2016, Sanders earned five of Mississippi's 36 delegates. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
The next Democratic debate will happen without a live audience thanks to coronavirus

8:02 p.m.

In not-so-shocking news, the next Democratic presidential primary debate will take place without a live audience after requests from the campaigns for both Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and former Vice President Joe Biden amid fears of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The Democratic National Committee released a statement Tuesday evening relaying the news.

Sunday will be the first debate where only two candidates will be on stage, so it will likely have a very different feel from the previous debates, which were quite crowded. But there won't be any questions this time around about the biases of those in attendance. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
UK health minister announces she has coronavirus

8:00 p.m.
Nadine Dorries signs a poster.
Leon Neal/Getty Images

British Conservative politician Nadine Dorries has become the first member of Parliament to test positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Dorries, who is also a health minister, said she is now quarantined at home and her office has been closed. On Tuesday night, she tweeted her thanks for "so many good wishes. It's been pretty rubbish, but I hope I'm over the worst of it now." She also shared she is "more worried" about her 84-year-old mother who is staying with her and has started to cough. "She is being tested tomorrow," Dorries said. "Keep safe and keep washing those hands, everyone."

British media is reporting that over the last week, Dorries attended a reception with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and has interacted with hundreds of people in Parliament. There are 382 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United Kingdom, and six people have died. Catherine Garcia

reports
Trump reportedly pitches 0 percent payroll tax rate to Senate Republicans

7:10 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

During his meeting with Senate Republicans on Tuesday, President Trump raised the idea of a 0 percent payroll tax rate for employees and employers that would last until the end of the year, a White House official told CNBC.

When asked how much this would cost, the White House official pushed back, and "asked why there is always a focus on the cost of tax cuts," CNBC reports.

On Monday, Trump announced during a briefing on the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic that he would speak with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) about a possible payroll tax break in order to provide Americans with "very substantial relief." Paid for by employers and employees, payroll taxes are used to fund Social Security and Medicare.

The coronavirus outbreak has caused the markets to slump, and the White House is attempting to cobble together an economic stimulus plan. If they do have a solid proposal, they aren't ready to share all the details; following the lunch meeting, Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) said Trump's team "didn't go into specifics" about the payroll tax cut. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Major companies are making big changes to their sick leave policies amid coronavirus spread

6:58 p.m.
Walmart.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The spread of the novel coronavirus has prompted several major U.S. companies to re-think their sick policies.

Walmart, which had an employee in Kentucky test positive for the virus, will not penalize hourly workers who call in sick, and any employees who are diagnosed with COVID-19 or are placed in quarantine will receive two weeks of pay that won't come out of their normal paid leave. Uber is also providing two weeks worth of pay to any drivers or delivery workers who have tested positive or are isolated, while Lyft said it would compensate its drivers, as well, though the company did not elaborate.

Apple, meanwhile, is set to provide unlimited paid leave to any hourly employees who show cold or flu symptoms similar to COVID-19 even if they're not formally diagnosed, and, like Google, is encouraging its corporate employees to work from home for a while.

As for Darden Restaurants, the parent company of several chains including Olive Garden, the new coronavirus apparently sped up already-in-motion plans to reshape their benefits. Employees will now receive up to 40 hours of paid sick leave annually. Read more at The Washington Post and Business Insider. Tim O'Donnell

2020 Democratic Primaries
Early exit polls suggest voters trust Biden to handle a major crisis better than Sanders

6:21 p.m.

As voters headed to the primary polls in six states Tuesday, it's no surprise the novel coronavirus was on their mind. And in Michigan, Missouri, and Washington, at least, Democratic voters said they consider former Vice President Joe Biden the best candidate to handle a major crisis like the one the U.S. government may soon have to deal with.

Early exit polls out of the two states show voters overwhelmingly think Biden would be better at handling such situations than his main competitor for the Democratic nomination, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

In Michigan, Biden led Sanders 51 percent to 32 percent, while Missouri preferred the vice president 61 percent to Biden.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who has dropped out of the race, made a significant dent in Washington, which is home to one of the largest clusters of COVID-19 cases, receiving 21 percent of the votes, likely from early voters, but Biden still held sway with 46 percent. Sanders garnered 27 percent.

Biden will be glad to hear voters believe he's got what it takes to prepare the country for something like a pandemic, but it's reasonable to assume all the candidates are hoping COVID-19 is no longer at crisis level in November. Tim O'Donnell

2020 Democratic Primaries
Sanders, Biden both cancel election-night rallies over coronavirus, will evaluate future events

5:12 p.m.

The novel coronavirus prompted both Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and former Vice President Joe Biden to cancel their election-night rallies in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday evening. The two candidates are going head-to-head in six states, including Ohio, on Tuesday, but they won't be celebrating any potential victories with their supporters.

There's seemingly nothing Cleveland-specific about the decisions — it appears both candidates would have reached the same decision regardless of location, and instead acted on advice of Ohio officials who cautioned against hosting large public gatherings, especially indoors, as COVID-19 cases rise across the United States.

The Sanders campaign said in a statement they would continue to evaluate future campaign events on a case-by-case basis.

Biden's team is taking the same route, and will continue to work with public officials to reach decisions. Tim O'Donnell

