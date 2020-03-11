Time's Up CEO hopes Weinstein's sentencing brings 'some measure of peace' to his victims

The CEO of the Time's Up Foundation is hailing the women who testified against Harvey Weinstein as he heads to prison for more than 20 years.

Weinstein was sentenced on Wednesday to 23 years behind bars after being convicted on two charges of sexual assault and rape last month. He received 20 years for the charge of criminal sexual act and three years for third-degree rape.

Time's Up Foundation CEO Tina Tchen in a statement on Wednesday praised the "courage and strength" of the six women who "bravely" testified against Weinstein during the trial, per The Hollywood Reporter. She went on to say that "the trauma of sexual assault and harassment is lifelong — we can only hope that today’s sentence brings all of the survivors of Harvey Weinstein some measure of peace."

The Silence Breakers, 24 Weinstein accusers who include Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan, said in a statement that Weinstein's "legacy will always be that he's a convicted rapist" but that "no amount of jail time will repair the lives he ruined, the careers he destroyed, or the damage he has caused."

On Twitter, Mira Sorvino, who has accused Weinstein of sexual harassment, also hailed the sentencing on Wednesday, writing, "I literally cried tears of amazement, gratitude that the justice system has worked on behalf of all of his victims today." Brendan Morrow